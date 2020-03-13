BWW Feature: Theatres Affected From COVID-19 Throughout Michigan

Due to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's' temporary ban on all large group events in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, theatres across the state are postponing and/or cancelling performances. BroadwayWorld Detroit is doing its best to combine a list of those performances in one place for theatergoers. If a theatre or any information is missing, please email Katie.Laban@gmail.com for it to be added.

*This is a developing story, with more information being added as it becomes available.

Basement Arts:

-All Basement Arts events for the rest of semester are suspended immediately.

-The last four productions: 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, Petty Theft, Quake, and Am I Blue will no longer be performing at their scheduled times.

Birmingham Village Players:

-Shakespeare in Love

-All upcoming performances canceled 3/13-3/22

Broadway in Detroit:

-Canceled: Fiddler on the Roof

-All remaining performances.

-Guests who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased tickets through the Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices will also receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased at the Fisher Theatre box office can return their tickets to the box office in person to obtain a refund or they can mail their tickets with their full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to:

Fisher Theatre Box Office

Fiddler Refund

3011 W Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

-Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

-Canceled: Dear Evan Hansen

-All performances. Broadway in Detroit hopes to announce dates for a future engagement.

-Guests who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased tickets through the Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices will also receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased at the Fisher Theatre box office can return their tickets to the box office in person to obtain a refund or they can mail their tickets with their full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to:

Fisher Theatre Box Office

Dear Evan Hansen Refund

3011 W Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

-Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

-At this time performances for all future shows presented by Broadway in Detroit will go on as scheduled.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit:

-Suspending all public gatherings in March including CMSD concerts schedule for 3/13, 3/14, and 3/15 by Curtis on Tour.

-Arrangements have been made to offer a free webcast from the Curtis Institute of Music, live at 7pm this evening and throughout the weekend. However, the public gathering to view the webcast from the Patriot Theater at The War Memorial in Grosse Point will not take place as previously announced.

-Here is a direct link to the webcast

-The CMSD is exploring alternative delivery of the live concert scheduled at the Seligman Performing Arts Center on March 28, and will provide additional details as they become available. In the meantime, ticket holders will be contacted by mail before March 28 to process their preference of ticket donation, open exchange or refund.

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company:

-You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

-All performances canceled 3/27-4/5 at The Marlene Boll Theatre

-DMTC ticket office will be in contact with ticket holder who have purchased individual or season tickets for this production. Any questions or concerns about ticket purchases can be directed to Evans Tasiopoulous, ticket office coordinator, by calling 313-993-3270 or emailing theatre@udmercy.edu.

Farmers Alley Theatre:

­-Canceled: Lost In Yonkers

-Postponed: Lee Squared and Balloonacy

-From a financial standpoint, there is no doubt that this cancellation will have a significant impact. Farmers Alley is a small non-profit arts organization and we rely heavily on the support of our patrons and partner organizations. Therefore, we will be extremely grateful to all generous patrons who will consider donating the ticket investment they made. We can also offer an exchange to another Farmers Alley production this season.

-We will be contacting ticket holders over the next week. For any other questions, comments or concerns, please contact us visa the following options: 269-343-2727 or info@farmersalleytheatre.com.

Flint Institute of Music:

-Flint Symphony and Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra

-Events canceled this weekend 3/13-3/15

-Suspending all events that included 100 people or more for the next 30 days (April 11th) at the Flint School of Performing Arts, Flint Symphony Orchestra, The Whiting, and the Capitol Theatre.

Flint Repertory Theatre :

-One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

-Show shortened to one weekend 3/13-3/15

Their production will continue due to their smaller size audience; however, ticket sales will be capped at 99. Those who have purchased tickets for the second weekend of performances - March 20-22 - may exchange them not for an opening weekend performance by contacting the ticket center at 810-237-7333.

Grand Rapids Symphony:

-Effective Friday, March 13th, all Grand Rapids Symphony concerts will be cancelled at least through Saturday, April 11th.

-Cancelled concerts include: 10am Coffee Classics concert and 8pm Great Eras concert.

-Ticket holders are encouraged to exchange their cancelled for upcoming concerts later in the season or for the 2020-2021 season and Grand Rapids Symphony is happy to exchange your tickets based on comparable value and availability. Your encouraged to mail your requests to:

Ticket Exchange

Grand Rapids Symphony

300 Ottawa AVE NW, Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

All requests will be handled in the order received. If you would prefer to exchange your cancelled concert tickets vial phone, please call 616-454-9451. To purchase tickets after April 11th, please purchase online at www.GRSymphony.org.

Kickshaw Theatre:

-Lungs

-All upcoming performances cancelled through 3/15

Laughfest:

-The remainder of Laughfest is canceled (the second weekend 3/13-3/15)

-The following events are postponed. Details regarding the rescheduling of these shows will be released at a later date. Tickets will be honored for the reschedule shows or individuals can request a refund at the point of purchase.

-Maria Bamford at Wealthy Theatre

-Fortune Feimster at Fountain Street Church

-Signature event featuring Jeff Foxworthy

-Rockin' Home Grown at The Intersection

-River City Improv at Wealthy Theatre

Miller Auditorium:

-Productions are a collaboration between Miller and the company and a decision to cancel is largely at the discretion of the production company.

-That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody scheduled for Thursday, 3/19 has been postponed at the discretion of the production company. Miller is working with the show to secure a new date later in the season. Those who purchased tickets from Miller Auditorium to That Golden Girls Show will receive information regarding the new date, ticket exchanges and refunds. The ticket office is working to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible.

-At this time, all other performances are taking place as scheduled, but Miller will evaluate with show producers as each gets nearer.

-If patrons have questions, they should call the ticket office at 269-387-2300 or stay up to date at www.millerauditorium.com.

Oakland University School of Music, Theatre and Dance:

-All performances and events are suspended and/or postponed to the public until the end of the semester (or further notice.)

-Anyone who has already purchased a ticket has three options: 1) exchange your ticket for an event during our 20-21 performance season. 2) receive a refund: if you purchased online, you will be contacted by our box office manager; if you purchased your ticket in person, please contact the box office at mherald@startickets.com, 248-370-4578 or visit during regular business hours (Tuesday through Friday, 3-6pm.) 3) do nothing - your ticket purchase will be a donation to SMTD.

-Updates from the University can be found at https://www.oakland.edu/coronavirus/. More information will follow as the situation progresses.

Planet Ant:

-Suspending all programming and classes until further notice.

-The plan for the near future will be updated as they learn more about the situation and what responsible action looks like in the crisis. Students: you will receive an email form the Training Center Director that further explains the plan for this semester of classes moving forward. Please direct any question to Mike Mcgettigan or Andy Reid (mike@planet.com; andy@planetant.com).

-The 313 Day Party and the opening of The Detroit Musical will be rescheduled at a later date in the coming months.

-Many of you have purchased ticked to The Detroit Musical, Glamway, The Independent Comedy Club, and other events that will unfortunately no longer be taking place. We will be reaching out to all of you regarding refunds and would be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We have created an email address that will be used solely for questions regarding this situation, directresponse@planetant.com. Feel free to reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns. We apologize in advance fo any delay or inconveniences, we are responding as fast as we can. This will be a very difficult to Planet Ant and all Arts organizations. Please bear with us as we try to navigate this complex situation. As many of you know, there is not a lot of money in what we do. The prospect of halting all incoming revenue for any amount of time is a truly terrifying one. If you have purchased a ticket to a performance, please consider donating the money, rather than requesting a refund, if you have the means. We are going to need all the support that we can get to make it to the other side of this.

Ridgedale Players:

-Children of Eden

-All upcoming performances cancelled through 3/15

-Stay up to date on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ridgedaleplayerstheatre.

Opera Grand Rapids:

-Moved to Online: Scalia/Ginsburg

-The performance will not be open to the public, ticket holders will be sent a password to the virtual performance which will be available beginning 730pm on Saturday 3/14 and remain open through Sunday 3/15 at 4pm.

-Additionally, this change will allow us to offer this performance to more people than we could previously accommodate. If you are interested in partaking of the virtual performance of Scalia/Ginsburg, tickets will be available for $50.

Slipstream Theatre Initiative:

-Postponed: Matea

-New dates announced soon

-We apologize for any inconvenience and will gladly take any questions or comments at slipstreamti@slipstreamti.com.

Stagecrafters:

-Canceled: Working

-Regarding ticket refunds for those who have purchased tickets, the theatre will be in contact with patrons in the coming weeks and refunds will be offered. Please allow us time to sort this out. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter.

-Any patrons who would like to consider their ticket purchases as a donation would be appreciated. This decision not only comes with emotional repercussions, but also financial ones for our organization.

Theatre & Dance at Wayne:

-Canceled: Bus Stop and Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical

-Ticket purchases support Wayne State students' education beyond the stage. Allowing ticket purchases to convert to a tax-deductible donation continues that support of those students and ensures that Theatre and Dance at Wayne can continue to offer quality entertainment and excellent education.

-For patrons who'd prefer to receive a refund, Theatre and Dance at Wayne will honor those requests. Ticket holders are asked to email boxoffice@wayne.edu to let the staff know of their preference. If patrons elect not to contact the box office, they will receive a donation notification. Note that it will take some time to coordinate these efforts.

-Additional updates, if any, will be available at https://www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com/coronavirus/

Theatre Nova:

-Arabic to English

-Postponement. Originally scheduled to open 3/20, will now run 8/7-8/30.

-Current ticket holders for Arabic to English will be contacted this week to reschedule their tickets for August.

-At this time, the Michigan Playwrights Festival (4/22-4/26), Relativity (5/8-5/31), and God Kinda Looks Like Tupac (6/26-7/19) remain as previously scheduled until further notice. For regular updates, visit www.theatrenova.org.

University of Michigan:

-In response to the University of Michigan's prohibition on campus events that would convene 100 people or more through April 21, the University Musical Society (UMS) will cancel almost all remaining events in the 2019-20 season.

The list of canceled events includes:

Tarek Yamani Trio - Friday, March 13 at Mendelssohn Theatre

Hélène Grimaud - Saturday, March 14 at Hill Auditorium

ANTHEM - Wednesday-Saturday, March 18-21 at the Jam Handy

New York Philharmonic String Quartet - Sunday, March 22 at Rackham Auditorium

HD Broadcast of The National Theatre's Present Laughter - Sunday, March 22 at the Michigan Theater

Sir James Galway with Lady Jeanne Galway - Friday, March 27 at Hill Auditorium

Benjamin Grosvenor - Thursday, April 2 at Hill Auditorium

HOME - Friday-Saturday, April 3-4 at the Power Center

Apollo's Fire and Chorus - Sunday, April 5 at Hill Auditorium

Zakir Hussain - Thursday, April 9 at Rackham Auditorium

HD Broadcast of The National Theatre's One Man, Two Guvnors - Wednesday, April 15 at the Michigan Theater

Emerson String Quartet - Friday, April 17 at Rackham Auditorium

-In addition to canceling main stage performances, all related public and private events will be canceled - including educational and community engagement activities, dinners, and receptions.

-Two events that will not be immediately canceled are American Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake in mid-April at the Detroit Opera House (presented in partnership with Michigan Opera Theatre), and the Chineke! Orchestra with Sheku Kanneh-Mason on Thursday, April 23 in Hill Auditorium, which is currently just outside the date range of the University of Michigan's event cancellation window.

-Current ticket holders can visit ums.org/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information and options for ticket donations and refunds. In order to reduce face-to-face contact, UMS will limit walk-up window hours in the Michigan League Ticket Office from 12 noon to 3pm Monday-Friday, effective Friday, March 13. UMS phone lines at 734-764-2538 will be staffed during our regular business hours: Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm, and Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Wharton Center:

-Canceled:

-Drum Tao 2020 - Friday 3/13

-Dog Man the Musical - Saturday 3/14-Sunday 3/15

-Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion - Thursday 3/19-Friday 3/20

-Royal Winnipeg Ballet: The Wizard of Oz - Wednesday 3/25

-Rescheduled:

-The Klezmatics - Thursday 3/26

-At this time, all other performances are taking place as scheduled.

-If you purchased tickets from Wharton Center to any of the above events, you will receive information regarding refunds or rescheduled dates within the next several days. We are working diligently to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible.

-For the latest information from MSU regarding COVID-19, please visit msu.edu/coronavirus.

-Should you have questions or concerns, please contact the Wharton Center Ticket Office at 517-432-2000.

A Wilde Theatre:

-Postponed: The Women of Winedale

-New dates to be announced soon.





