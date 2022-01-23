BWW Feature: Take a Look at Disney's FROZEN Tour at Wharton Center!

L to R: Caroline Bowman (Elsa)

and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna)

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive two-week premiere engagement at Wharton Center beginning Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with performances playing through Sunday, February 6, 2022. Opening night is set for Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 7:30PM. Tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen are on sale now at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

Check out some photos from the production to get excited for the tour when it arrives next week in East Lansing!

L to R: Austin Colby (Hans) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna)

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer

Caroline Bowman (Elsa)

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer

L to R: Caroline Innerbichler (Anna), Naomi Rodgers, and Caelan Creaser

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer

L to R: Mason Reeves (Kristoff) and Collin Baja (Sven)

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer

L to R: Collin Baja (Sven) and F. Michael Haynie (Olaf)

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer

Company of the Frozen North American Tour

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in Frozen North American Tour

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer

In East Lansing, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30PM, Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 2PM and 8PM and Sundays at 1PM and 6:30PM. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday, October 22, 2021, tickets will be available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online at whartoncenter.com/frozen, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Randall Fields at 517-884-3130.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center and whartoncenter.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Wharton Center.

Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Wharton Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance, including required COVID-19 protocols.

Connect with Frozen at FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook, and Instagram.

Connect with Wharton at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.