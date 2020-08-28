BWW Blog: My Favorite Theatre Videos, Podcasts, and Articles!

Here are 10 of my favorite theatre-related videos, podcasts, and articles!

1. Dear Multi-Hyphenate (Podcast)

The reason I love this podcast is because it allows you to see that as an artist, we don't have to pigeon hole ourselves into just being actors. This podcast is led by Michael Kushner, an actor, photographer and producer living in New York City. He's interviewed some big names like Kate Rockwell and Ali Silber!

2. Breaking Down Iconic Characters (Hulu)

One of my favorite episodes of this show is Anna Kendrick. I also just recently listened to her book called Scrappy Little Nobody, where she talks about becoming a child actor in High Society, being in the movie Camp and moving to LA after high school. Each actor talks about their process and what it was like working with the other actors. I also loved hearing Octavia Spencer talk about working on Hidden Figures and doing stunt work with Chris Evans.

3. Tom Vanderwell's 10 Ways Being a Theatre Major Prepared Me for Success

This article was pretty critical for me when I was auditioning for colleges in high school. When I was a senior, I did a capstone project for a class about arts education and STEAM, and this article was a great jumping off point for me. I also looked a lot into the National Core Arts Standards which has created a way for the arts to have a standard curriculum and a way for them to be implemented into science, technology and math from K-12.

4. Take Me to the World: Sondheim's Birthday

I can't say enough good things about this concert. Each actor brought their own take to Sondheim's iconic songs and who doesn't love to watch Neil Patrick Harris sing the Witch's Rap? In one of my newer classes at the University of Illinois called Digital Competencies, we talk about the use of audio and video online in order to create a good performance, and our professor used some examples from this show like Laura Benanti and Raul Esparza.

5. Role Call

I love this series because it asks actors questions about roles they played. For example, Jefferson Mays talks about which character was the most like him or which character was the hardest to play. It gives some perspective to roles that actors played if you've been lucky enough to see them perform in them. Watching Jessie Mueller talk about how she felt like a star playing Carole King in Beautiful made me audibly gasp (in a good way).

6. SNL Musical theatre skits

Who doesn't love a good SNL musical theatre skit? From Diner Lobster to Crucible cast party, my personal favorite has to be the one with the sushi at the New York airport. One of the many others on this playlist is called "This is not a Feminist Song," which may not be about musical theatre, but it's catchy and is definitely (not) a feminist song.

7. Anything Goes Tony Award performance

8. Gentleman's Guide Tony's performance

9. JERSEY BOYS MEDLEY

10. Room Where it Happens clip

Of course I had to add some Hamilton considering it came out on Disney Plus this summer! I don't know about you, but I had to watch it that night and my whole family loved it (including my brother).

