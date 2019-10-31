BODYTRAFFIC Will Come to Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity. On Friday, November 22nd at 8:00 PM BODYTRAFFIC performs at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts for their first time. Virtuosic, stylized, confident, with a diverse repertoire of some of the world's most sought-after choreographers. This company has taken its place on the international touring scene.



Founded in 2007 by Lillian Rose Barbeito and Tina Finkelman Berkett, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries and establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance. The company is deeply committed to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices, all while surging to the forefront of the contemporary dance world.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-p9eJyvUpY

Named "the company of the future", and called "one of the most talked-about companies - not just in LA, but nationwide" by the Los Angeles Times, BODYTRAFFIC is internationally recognized for its high caliber work and palpable love of dance. BODYTRAFFIC is home to an exceptionally versatile family of world-renowned dancers who have trained with the likes of Mikhail Baryshnikov, The Juilliard School, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and more.

BODYTRAFFIC's diverse repertory includes original works by McArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham, Stijn Celis, Barak Marshall, Ohad Naharin, Matthew Neenan, Arthur Pita, Victor Quijada, Hofesh Shechter, Richard Siegal, and many more incredible choreographers.

BODYTRAFFIC seamlessly pays homage to traditional styles and techniques, while forging the way for contemporary dance of today.

Tickets are $30 - $50 -available at Music Hall Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You