BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Comes To The Capitol Theatre For Women's History Month

Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies, written by and starring Jessica Sherr, is coming to the Capitol Theatre on March 10, 2022, with performances at 2 p.m. The play tells the story of Bette Davis's fight against the male-dominated studio system in 1939. Tickets are on sale now.

The show arrives at the Capitol Theatre during Women's History Month to tell the triumphant story of Bette Davis.

"Bette Davis would have been 112 this year. She would have been crazy old. To see her trailblazer attitude that long ago, standing up for the rights of all actors, is amazing. She would go to the head of Warner Brothers and speak out when she knew something was wrong. She was a force of nature and I admire her because Hollywood was not a place for women to speak out at that time," said Sherr.

The play takes us on the bumpy ride of Bette's tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actor fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. We experience Bette's most defining moments and see her at her most vulnerable, according to Sherr.

"Audiences will see there are two fights: the fight to be paid right and the at-home fight. She had four husbands, abortions, and a daughter that ended up not talking to her. The audience will take the journey with me not only to see Hollywood but also to see the backside of it," Sherr said.

Jessica Sherr moved to New York in 2003 with a passion to become an actor and create good work. In 2007, she was told that the way to stand out would be to put on a one-woman show. People repeatedly stopped Sherr on the street to tell her that she looked like a young Bette Davis, but at the time she did not even know who Bette Davis was.

In 2008, Sherr was asked to play a famous actor for a class. She took the opportunity to dive into Bette Davis' story. She was hooked.

Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2011 and has gone on to sold-out, five-star runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival over three consecutive years, a month-long run in Chicago, a US tour in 2015, and a run at St. James Theatre in London.

"The message of Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies is universal because we all want to stand up for what we believe in. Even though Bette lost her court case against Warner Brothers, she established a platform for others to stand on and gained a voice to fight the studio system," said Sherr.

Tickets for the show are on sale for $30. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. A full schedule of upcoming events at the Capitol Theatre as well as tickets can be found at www.capitoltheatreflint.com.

Although it is not a requirement for patrons, it continues to be the policy of the Flint Institute of Music that for the safety of its staff and patrons, masks and vaccinations are highly recommended. Please do not attend an event if you are feeling sick. Our COVID refund policy remains in place. Please Keep Yourself and Others Safe. Visit our website for more details.