BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROL KING MUSICAL Postponed at the Fisher Theatre

Broadway In Detroit announced today that it has postponed the Fisher Theatre's May 5-17, 2020 engagement of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical to May 4-9 2021. This decision was made to protect the public and employees as the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan continues to escalate.

Guests who purchased tickets for performances originally scheduled for May 5-10, 2020 will be able to use those same tickets for the corresponding performance date and time next year as follows:

· Tuesday, May 5, 2020 tickets will be valid for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

· Wednesday, May 6, 2020 tickets will be valid for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

· Thursday, May 7, 2020 tickets will be valid for Thursday, May 6, 2021

· Friday, May 8, 2020 tickets will be valid for Friday, May 7, 2021

· Saturday, May 9, 2020 tickets (both matinee and evening) will be valid for Saturday, May 8, 2021

· Sunday, May 10, 2020 tickets (both matinee and evening) will be valid for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Guests who are unable to make their new performance date may request a refund through their original point of purchase no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Because this rescheduled show will be a one-week engagement instead of two-weeks, guests who purchased tickets for performances previously scheduled for May 12-17, 2020 will be refunded. Tickets for those dates purchased through Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase.

Guests who purchased tickets for performances on May 12-17, 2020 through the Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices will also receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. If payment was made by check, a refund check will be issued.

Guests who purchased tickets for performances on May 12-17, 2020 at the Fisher Theatre box office can obtain a refund by mailing their tickets with their full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to:

Broadway in Detroit Box Office

BEAUTIFUL Refund

3011 W. Grand Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48202

The Fisher Theatre box office is temporarily closed per Michigan's Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order. Refund requests by mail will be processed when it is safe for our staff to return.

Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

Broadway in Detroit & The Broadway League, along with its partners, are closely monitoring the evolving virus situation and we will provide additional updates as needed. We are following the lead of local, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended and mandated by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theatres and offices. The safety and security of theatregoers and employees is top priority.

For more information, please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You