BEAUTIFUL Canceled Tonight At Fisher Theatre Due To Company Travel Delay/Winter Weather

Due to a travel delay caused by a winter storm in Washington, D.C., the company of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will be delayed getting to Detroit. Therefore, the Tuesday evening performance on January 4 has been cancelled.

Ticketholders will be contacted to exchange their tickets into other performances. Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to exchange tickets sold to the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

The remaining seven performances at Detroit's Fisher Theater are scheduled to go on as planned:

Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m.

Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 8 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Tony & Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit Beautiful-The Carole King Musical is about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter. The show features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Tickets for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical start at $39 (includes facility and parking fees). Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats are available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Following the lead of Broadway and concert venues across the country, Broadway In Detroit theatre patrons will be required to show photo identification and proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the performance date or proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before they will be admitted into the venue. Additionally, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of one's vaccination status.

For more information, please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.