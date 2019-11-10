Avon Players Will Present FOREVER CHRISTMAS

Avon Players celebrates the sounds and sentiment of the holiday season with the newest installment of its very own Christmas variety show, Forever Christmas, running November 29 - December 14.

Do you remember gathering with the family, freshly popped popcorn in hand, around the 19-inch color television set to watch Christmas specials from the likes of Bob Hope, Perry Como, or the Osmonds? If so, Avon Players' latest offering will be as warm and comforting as your childhood couch. Created by Avon Players President John (JD) Deierlein, Forever Christmas combines beautiful seasonal music and holiday-themed sketch comedy in a show that will have the whole family in the holiday spirit.

As an added holiday treat, audiences will feast on the performance of a special guest, legendary radio personality Chuck Daugherty. Mr. Daughterty is a Michigan native whose credits include work as an actor on the Detroit-produced The Lone Ranger, and DJ on The All Night Satellite and Hi Fi Club. A friend of Barry Gordy and a frequent visitor to Hitsville, USA, Mr. Daughtery has the distinction of having subbed for Dick Clark on American Bandstand, and having been among the first to promote surfing music, including The Beach Boys.

Tickets for all shows are $22 ($20 on Sundays for students and seniors). Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Group rates are available by calling the box office. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. Visa and MasterCard are accepted. All seats are reserved. Show dates and times follow:





Friday, Nov. 29 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 8:00 p.m.





