Avon Players Presents SHE LOVES ME Next Month

Avon Players' 75th anniversary season continues with the candy-colored romantic musical She Loves Me running February 4-19.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, She Loves Me follows shop clerks Amalia (Caitlin O' Brien) and Georg (Adam Wager), who share a contentious working relationship: he thinks she's stuck up; she thinks he's arrogant and mean. After both respond to a lonely hearts advertisement in a newspaper, they become captivated by their anonymous pen pals, all the while remaining unaware that the love they seek may be closer than they imagined. Brimming over with lovable characters, comic misunderstandings, and romance, this euphoric musical comedy is based on the Miklos Laszlo play Parfuemerie, which also inspired the beloved film You've Got Mail starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Director Dan Romzek is excited to be helming Avon's first live musical since the pandemic began. "It has been two and a half years since our last live musical Mamma Mia, and it's time to bring musical theatre back to the Avon stage," Romzek said. Romzek also feels that the production's focus on romance and humor, along with its classic book musical nature, provides just the balm needed for those seeking an escape from the stresses of their everyday lives. "The story and the score have a timeless feel that will transport audiences to a simpler time in an enchanting setting."



Tickets for all shows are $25. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. Please consult the website for the most current COVID-19 precautions before your visit. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved.