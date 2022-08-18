Avon Players Presents BRIGHT STAR Next Month

The buoyant bluegrass tunes of legendary entertainer Steve Martin and double-platinum recording artist Edie Brickell provide a country-style kickoff to a new season of theatre as Avon Players presents Bright Star running September 9-24.

Inspired by a true story and featuring a Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy (Caitlin O'Brien) meets Billy (Jared Newton), an aspiring writer just home from World War II, her long-buried feelings for a child she once lost are awakened. Haunted by longing and regret, Alice returns to her rural hometown of Zebulon, North Carolina to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform her life as well as the lives of others. With beautiful bluegrass-inflected melodies and moving characters, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

Actor, writer, and musician Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell collaborated in 2013 on an album of original bluegrass music titled Love Has Come for You. Among the tracks were "When You Get to Asheville" and "Sun's Gonna Shine," which were later adapted by the creators for the musical Bright Star, which opened on Broadway in March of 2016. The plot for the musical was inspired by the story of the Iron Mountain Baby. The unique score earned much critical praise with Charles Isherwood of The New York Times writing "The shining achievement of the musical is its winsome country bluegrass score." Writing for USA Today, critic Elyse Gardner observed "Martin, a master ironist, captures some of that old-school spirit with a book that's as forthright as it is smart, funny and charming." The production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music.

Director John (JD) Deierlein was drawn to Bright Star in part due to its hauntingly beautiful score that is stylistically distinct from most musicals. He also cites the poignant and heart-warming story as reasons for wanting to direct. "It's an honor to work with our incredibly talented cast to create this show about finding your way home, the importance of family in the face of loss, and the power of reunion," Deierlein said. He is also eager to introduce audiences to something new: "It's an exciting opportunity for Avon Players to be able to present a show that has not been performed in the area."



Tickets for all shows are $30. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved.