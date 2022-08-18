Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Avon Players Presents BRIGHT STAR Next Month

Performances run September 9-24.

Register for Detroit News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  
Avon Players Presents BRIGHT STAR Next Month

The buoyant bluegrass tunes of legendary entertainer Steve Martin and double-platinum recording artist Edie Brickell provide a country-style kickoff to a new season of theatre as Avon Players presents Bright Star running September 9-24.

Inspired by a true story and featuring a Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy (Caitlin O'Brien) meets Billy (Jared Newton), an aspiring writer just home from World War II, her long-buried feelings for a child she once lost are awakened. Haunted by longing and regret, Alice returns to her rural hometown of Zebulon, North Carolina to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform her life as well as the lives of others. With beautiful bluegrass-inflected melodies and moving characters, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

Actor, writer, and musician Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell collaborated in 2013 on an album of original bluegrass music titled Love Has Come for You. Among the tracks were "When You Get to Asheville" and "Sun's Gonna Shine," which were later adapted by the creators for the musical Bright Star, which opened on Broadway in March of 2016. The plot for the musical was inspired by the story of the Iron Mountain Baby. The unique score earned much critical praise with Charles Isherwood of The New York Times writing "The shining achievement of the musical is its winsome country bluegrass score." Writing for USA Today, critic Elyse Gardner observed "Martin, a master ironist, captures some of that old-school spirit with a book that's as forthright as it is smart, funny and charming." The production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music.

Director John (JD) Deierlein was drawn to Bright Star in part due to its hauntingly beautiful score that is stylistically distinct from most musicals. He also cites the poignant and heart-warming story as reasons for wanting to direct. "It's an honor to work with our incredibly talented cast to create this show about finding your way home, the importance of family in the face of loss, and the power of reunion," Deierlein said. He is also eager to introduce audiences to something new: "It's an exciting opportunity for Avon Players to be able to present a show that has not been performed in the area."


Tickets for all shows are $30. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved.





More Hot Stories For You


Michigan Premiere Of PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT Comes to the Ringwald This MonthMichigan Premiere Of PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT Comes to the Ringwald This Month
August 15, 2022

The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of the provocative and timely Plot Points in Our Sexual Development written by Miranda Rose Hall.
Theatre NOVA Announces 2022-2023 Season Beginning in September 2022Theatre NOVA Announces 2022-2023 Season Beginning in September 2022
August 15, 2022

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, has announced its 2022-23 Season of Michigan and World Premieres. Theatre NOVA offers a subscription program as the best way to see quality programs at a discounted price.
HAMILTON on Sale at Broadway In Detroit Next WeekHAMILTON on Sale at Broadway In Detroit Next Week
August 10, 2022

Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on August 18 at 10:00 a.m. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. 
CINDERELLA Comes To The Sauk This Weekend and NextCINDERELLA Comes To The Sauk This Weekend and Next
August 10, 2022

A classic of musical theatre, with an updated script and story, will take the stage of the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville for eight performances August 11-14 and 18-21.
Dearborn Summer Children's Theater Presents ANNIE KIDSDearborn Summer Children's Theater Presents ANNIE KIDS
August 9, 2022

Dearborn Summer Children's Theater's performances of Annie Kids will take place August 19 at 6 p.m. and August 20 at 2 p.m. in the Michael A. Guido Theater.