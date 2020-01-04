Avon Players Present DEATHTRAP

Greed and desperation lead to a sinister plot in Avon Players' surprise-filled thriller Deathtrap, running January 17-February 1.

Living a seemingly comfortable life in his charming Connecticut home, playwright Sidney Bruhl (Jeff Stillman) is struggling to overcome a string of failures that have left him hurting for money. His luck seems on the verge of turning around when he receives a script from a student of his, Clifford Anderson (Patrick Jordan). Sidney immediately recognizes Clifford's manuscript to be a potential hit. Sidney offers to collaborate with the young writer, but the plan he has devised with his wife Myra (Lesa Bydalek) is far more devilish. Just how far will Sidney go to get Clifford out of the way and claim the script for himself? Audiences will be enthralled until the final moments of Deathtrap.

Deathtrap enjoyed a four-year run on Broadway from 1978-1982, a record for plays of its genre. Playwright Ira Levin earned an Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America for the script. Other notable works by Levin include the screenplays for Rosemary's Baby and The Stepford Wives. Deathtrap was adapted into a 1982 film starring Michael Caine as Sidney, Christopher Reeve as Clifford, and Dyan Cannon as Myra.

Tickets for all shows are $18 ($16 on Sundays for students and seniors). Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Group rates are available by calling the box office. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. Visa and MasterCard are accepted. All seats are reserved.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You