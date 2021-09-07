Apple & BBQ Festival Announced This Weekend in Silver Lake

Kick off fall this September at the Annual Apple & BBQ Festival! Located at the Golden Township Park at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes on Silver Lake Road, this exciting two-day festival takes place outdoors on Friday, September 10th and continues through to Saturday, September 11th with a culmination of live entertainment and awards.

The festival's main event is amateur and professional cooks battling it out for bragging rights and top prizes. The professional competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and the winner of this competition gets an automatic bid to the national competition in Kansas City.

This one-of-a-kind fall festival will also feature live music from Rochelle & The Spoilers on Friday night and Tweed & Dixie on Saturday. During the evening on Friday, treat yourself to a glass of beer or wine from the beer tent while experiencing great entertainment and tasty food. New for 2021, enjoy an expanded arts and crafts show and a new location for the Classic Auto & ORV Show at Dune Town Mall. On Saturday, enjoy fresh produce & craft vendors, kids' activities, classic cars and ORV's, apple a day 5K fun run/walk, delicious food, a beer tent, and much more.

With the festival's wide variety of offerings, there is certainly something to please everyone in the family! Enjoy the beautiful area, live entertainment, and yummy food while feeling good knowing a portion of the proceeds helps fund local charities in the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Area. For more information, call 231.873.2247 or visit www.AppleBBQFestival.com.