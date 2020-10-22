Annual ĭmáGen Program Premieres MEDUSA: A New Musical Documentary

Virtual screenings of the documentary will take place on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity and the MSU Department of Theatre announced the premiere of Medusa: A New Musical Development Documentary as part of the annual ĭmáGen program. Virtual screenings of the documentary will take place on Nov. 7, 2020, at 7:00pm and Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:00pm.

The documentary will follow Broadway actors, directors, and choreographers as they collaborate with MSU musical theatre and dance students and local high school actors to create the new musical - Medusa.

Based on the original Greek Myth, "Medusa" is the story of a woman who tries to make her own fate in a patriarchal world. When the god Poseidon assaults her one night, she learns just how little power she holds in the supposedly free and enlightened City of Athens. Told with modern language and a darkly energetic score of hip-hop and rock, Medusa fights back against both gods and mortals as rumors fly about this angry woman with "snakes in her hair."

Medusa is presented as a part of the 7th annual ĭmáGen, which provides a vivid learning experience for both college and high school actors by casting them alongside Broadway professionals in a new work. This will be the first digital ĭmáGen experience.

Tickets are $15 to watch this premiere event and just $10 for MSU Students. Tickets are available now through whartoncenter.com or https://tinyurl.com/imagenmedusa.

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You