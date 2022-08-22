Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All Folk'd Up US Tour Hits AOH Hall On September 8

All Folk'd Up have garnered a reputation as one of the best bands on the Irish folk circuit with a unique ability to rework old Irish folk and traditional songs.

Register for Detroit News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

All Folk'd Up US Tour Hits AOH Hall On September 8

Contemporary Irish Folk-Rock group, All Folk'd Up, were originally formed in Dublin by banjo virtuoso and lead singer Pauric Mohan while studying for a Music Degree there.

He soon brought in younger brother Barry and other members to bolster the band's line-up. After polishing their live set with a full band line up, All Folk'd Up soon landed themselves a residency at Dublin's world famous Temple Bar, developing a devoted and impassioned fanbase along the way. From those early days in Dublin the band have evolved and captured fans from all over the world. Sell out shows ensued in Ireland and the UK, and the band have impressed festival audiences in Europe, America, Germany and Spain throughout their tenure.

All Folk'd Up have garnered a reputation as one of the best bands on the Irish folk circuit with a unique ability to rework old Irish folk and traditional songs, sprinkling their own modern and up-tempo twist; fans have become accustomed to hearing bouncing melodies, enticing lyrical stories, vintage Folk-Rock sounds with jaw-dropping banjo progressions.

The band released their hugely successful self-titled debut album in 2013 and, after extensive touring, All Folk'd Up released their enormously popular follow up 'Draw Back the Curtain' in 2016. With the imposition of lockdowns in 2020 - 2021 the band recorded and live streamed a show from County Armagh on St. Patrick's Day, later releasing the recording as a live album, 'Live At The Market Place'. Recording is currently underway for the group's third studio album for release in the autumn.

2022 is looking like a pinnacle year for the band with early performances including 'Tradfest' in January and a debut Arena performance at the SSE Arena, Belfast at the 'Farmers Bash' festival. The band are gearing up to stun crowds on the festival circuit in Ireland and the UK this summer and now in the US in September.

ALL FOLK'D UP AT AOH Hall, Charter Township of Redford MI, September 8. For tickets call 248-345-7761 or email smcnichols120@sbcglobal.net. For more info go to https://www.allfolkdup.ie/.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


The Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Is Coming To Grand Rapids, October 11-16The Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Is Coming To Grand Rapids, October 11-16
August 18, 2022

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, MI from October 11-16, 2022.
Avon Players Presents BRIGHT STAR Next MonthAvon Players Presents BRIGHT STAR Next Month
August 18, 2022

The buoyant bluegrass tunes of legendary entertainer Steve Martin and double-platinum recording artist Edie Brickell provide a country-style kickoff to a new season of theatre as Avon Players presents Bright Star running September 9-24.
Michigan Premiere Of PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT Comes to the Ringwald This MonthMichigan Premiere Of PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT Comes to the Ringwald This Month
August 15, 2022

The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of the provocative and timely Plot Points in Our Sexual Development written by Miranda Rose Hall.
Theatre NOVA Announces 2022-2023 Season Beginning in September 2022Theatre NOVA Announces 2022-2023 Season Beginning in September 2022
August 15, 2022

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, has announced its 2022-23 Season of Michigan and World Premieres. Theatre NOVA offers a subscription program as the best way to see quality programs at a discounted price.
HAMILTON on Sale at Broadway In Detroit Next WeekHAMILTON on Sale at Broadway In Detroit Next Week
August 10, 2022

Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on August 18 at 10:00 a.m. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. 