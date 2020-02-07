AIN'T TOO PROUD, FROZEN and More Announced for Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season

Broadway In Detroit today announced the six blockbuster Broadway productions that will share the spotlight in Broadway In Detroit's 2020-21 Subscription Season - headlined by the electrifying new musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, 12-time Tony Award nominee and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography. The other five Subscription Season shows include Disney's Frozen, The Band's Visit, The Cher Show, Hairspray and Mean Girls. Additionally, Hamilton will return to Detroit and be offered as a priority purchase opportunity for subscribers.

The 2020-21 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season opens with Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which chronicles the life and time of The Temptations, at the Detroit Opera House, July - August 2020, followed by: Disney's Frozen, the hit Broadway musical, at the Detroit Opera House, August - September, 2020; The Band's Visit, winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, at the Fisher Theatre, October - November 2020; The Cher Show, the Tony Award-winning musical about the pop culture icon and unstoppable force, at the Fisher Theatre, December 2020; Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, at the Fisher Theatre, February 2021; and, the hilarious hit musical Mean Girls, at the Fisher Theatre, February - March 2021. Subscribers will have a priority opportunity to purchase tickets to the return of Hamilton at the Fisher Theatre, March - April 2021.

"The 2020-2021 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season Is one of the strongest line-ups we've had in years and features the hottest Broadway musicals now on tour," said Broadway In Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein.

Broadway In Detroit 2020-21 Subscription Shows

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

Critics are calling Frozen "A can't miss Broadway event" (NBC), and now it's joining Disney's smash hit musicals The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America! Frozen is an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning creative team, led by Academy Award winners Jennifer Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage. It features the songs you know and love from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new musical numbers. Frozen is an unforgettable, magical adventure, which Newsday calls, "A serious megahit with amazing special effects, eye-popping costumes, and incredible performances."

Broadway musical The Band's Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album. With a score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together. "An exquisitely peaceful musical. The Band's Visit is one of those rare shows that has captured a bit of magic," says The Washington Post.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" says The New York Times. This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences. Don't miss what The New Yorker calls an "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy."

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, "Mean Girls delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre -a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

"Five of the six blockbuster shows on the 2020-21 Broadway in Detroit Subscription Season will make their Detroit premier, and Hamilton is the return engagement that everyone has been waiting for!" said Lichtenstein.

2020-21 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season tickets are priced starting at $319 for all six shows. Renewals are available now for the 2020-21 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season by visiting www.BroadwayInDetroit.com or by calling Broadway In Detroit at (313) 872-1000, ext. 0.





