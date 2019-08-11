A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to The Dio

The Dio - Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County's professional, award winning dinner theatre, is excited to continue their 6th season with the Tony Award winning musical comedy, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, directed at The Dio by Steve DeBruyne with music direction by Marlene Inman.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most-nominated show of the 2014 season. With ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind....

Director Steve DeBruyne says, "From the first number, aptly titled " A Warning to the Audience," through all of the surprising twists and turns that take us to the finale of the show, this is a story that will surely keep you smiling...despite the title, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is a charming musical that is reminiscent of classic Gilbert and Sullivan pieces that are still performed to this day, only with a few unique twists that are perfect for a modern audience!"

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder features Wilde Award winning performer Richard Payton as the entire D'Ysquith family. Richard is joined by Wilde Award winner David Moan as Monty, as well as Lydia Adams, Michael Bessom, Sarah Brown, Olive Hayden-Moore, Angela Hench, Carrie Sayer, Jared Schneider, Maika Van Oosterhout and Mark Anthony Vukelich.

Please note that A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder contains comedic violence and mild adult humor, and is intended for audiences 13 years and older!

Performances take place at The Dio, 177 E. Main Street, Pinckney Michigan, 48169 from August 23 through October 6, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. There will be one weekday evening performance, Thursday, October 3.

All tickets include dinner, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages. The menu for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder includes house salad with choice of dressing, Chef prepared whole grain dinner rolls topped with melted butter, redskin mashed potatoes with butter, rosemary and thyme, roasted carrots with hand selected spices and garlic butter, braised beef with mushrooms, and of course, The Dio's signature boneless chicken, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, plus dessert!

Tickets may be purchased by visiting diotheatre.com or by calling (517) 672-6009. Seating is limited. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You