A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At Meadow Brook Theatre

Meadow Brook Theatre celebrates the return of A Christmas Carol Running Nov. 19 through Dec. 23, 2021, on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

One of southeast Michigan's favorite holiday traditions returns for the 39th year when Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and a handful of ghosts raise your spirits in A Christmas Carol at Meadow Brook Theatre this November and December.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, original adaptation and staging by Charles Nolte, runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from November 19 through December 23.

MBT favorite Thomas D. Mahard returns as Ebenezer Scrooge this year. Chris Bertini from St. Clair Shores is Tiny Tim. The cast also includes Jeff Thomakos (Ghost of Jacob Marley), Olivia Ursu (Spirit of Christmas Past), Anthony Guest (Spirit of Christmas Present), Scott Anthony Joy (Spirit of Christmas Future), and Stephen Blackwell and Kristina Riegle as Bob and Mrs. Cratchit.

"We love A Christmas Carol," says Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. "We couldn't perform it last year, but we're thrilled to be back. We're making things as safe as possible. Everyone in the cast is vaccinated, they're tested three times a week, and audience members are required to wear masks, per Oakland University's policy."

The Meadow Brook Theatre adaptation was written and originally staged by Charles Nolte. MBT Associate Director Terry W. Carpenter directs this season's production, with original choreography by Jan Puffer. Scenic design is by Peter W. Hicks, lighting design by Reid G. Johnson, costume design by Mary Pettinato and sound design by Mike Duncan.

"We know things everywhere are different this year," says Travis Walter, MBT's artistic director. "I hope that people will find comfort and joy in the familiarity of A Christmas Carol."

Tickets range from $35 to $49 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group discounts.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy A Christmas Carol, so we have our family weekend again this year. November 19, 20 and 21, children 5 to 12 are half price," says Cheryl Marshall.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution proudly serving southeast Michigan for more than 50 years. For additional information, visit www.mbtheatre.com.