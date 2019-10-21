A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At Meadow Brook Theatre

One of southeast Michigan's favorite holiday traditions returns for the 38th year when Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and a handful of ghosts raise your spirits in A Christmas Carol at Meadow Brook Theatre this November and December.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, original adaptation and staging by Charles Nolte, runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from November 8 through December 22.

"We love A Christmas Carol," says Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. "It's the perfect way to ring in the holidays. We have patrons who wouldn't consider it Christmas if they didn't come see this. It really puts everyone in the holiday spirit."

MBT favorite Thomas D. Mahard returns as Ebenezer Scrooge this year, and two local children are excited to share the role of Tiny Tim. Chris Bertini from St. Clair Shores and Seth Silver from Oakland Township each have several turns as the boy who helps Scrooge find his Christmas spirit. The cast also includes Mark Rademacher (Ghost of Jacob Marley and the Spirit of Christmas Present), Sara Catheryn Wolf (Spirit of Christmas Past), Stephen Blackwell (Spirit of Christmas Future), and Peter C. Prouty and Kristina Riegle as Bob and Martha Cratchit.

"I love having all these kids around," says Travis Walter, MBT's artistic director. "They're so excited to be acting on a large stage with actors who are working professionals. It gives them a real taste of what it might be like if they choose to act later in life."

The Meadow Brook Theatre adaptation was written and originally staged by Charles Nolte. MBT Associate Director Terry W. Carpenter directs this season's production, with original choreography by Jan Puffer. Scenic design is by Peter Hicks, costume design by Mary Pettinato, lighting design by Reid G. Johnson, and sound design by Mike Duncan.

Tickets range from $24 to $48 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group discounts.

"There are lots of opportunities to see the show," says Cheryl Marshall. "We're starting early-November 8-and running through December 22. We want everyone to be able to enjoy A Christmas Carol, so we have quite a few chances for families to get discounted tickets early in the run."

There are several opportunities for families to save money: Nov. 8, 9 and 10 are discounted for the whole family. Nov. 15, 16 and 17 children 5 to 12 are half price.

This production of A Christmas Carol is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

Meadow Brook Theatre is located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution proudly serving southeast Michigan for 54 years. For additional information, visit www.mbtheatre.com.





