35-Year Partnership Culminates In Ambitious Hybrid Live Art Performance Opus This February

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is pleased to announce the opening of an exciting new play by playwright Desireé York. The Puppeteer opens on January 9, 2020 and will run until March 15, 2020. The Puppeteer won the Kennedy Center's Rosa Parks Playwriting Award for the most outstanding play on the subject of social justice.

Opening night is a champagne celebration and guests are invited to stay after the play and share a toast with the playwright, cast, and crew.

Tickets for Opening Night are $17 in advance by phone, the same price for all performances throughout the run of The Puppeteer. Patrons must call the Detroit Repertory Theatre for Opening Night tickets at (313) 868-1347, or visit detroitreptheatre.com for other performance dates.

Charitable group fundraisers, where groups can purchase a block of tickets to sell at their own price to raise money for whatever they like are available for The Puppeteer and throughout the rest of the Theatre's 63rd season. The Detroit Repertory Theatre offers free champagne to group fundraisers





When Constance, a 1920's jazz singer, chooses to stand on her own, not only is her name carried on through multiple generations, but so is her determination to find an identity in an ever changing world. Spanning five generations, starting in the Harlem Renaissance and ending in present day, the women from one African-American family struggle to overcome the roles assigned to them by society in order to find their way home.