$30 Student/Educator/Military Rush Tickets Announced For AIN'T TOO PROUD

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations. A valid school/military ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from March 29 - April 3, 2022.

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

For details on health and safety, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com/health.