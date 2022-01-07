$30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets Announced For HAIRSPRAY at Broadway Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of HAIRSPRAY. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per student/educator. All tickets are subject to availability. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. HAIRSPRAY will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from January 11-16, 2022.

Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

Health and Safety protocols, including proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test as well as mandatory masks, will be in effect. For more details on health and safety, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com/health. For more information, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com.