PCAP has released the following statement regarding the 25th Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan Prisoners:

t is with sadness that I write to tell you that the 25th Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan Prisoners has been canceled. We take the health and well-being of our community very seriously and as our public health crisis accelerates it is no longer possible to mount the exhibition safely. We are exploring several options to reschedule the show at a later date and will provide more information as soon as it is available. In the meantime, a limited number of works from the 25th Annual Exhibition will be viewable in an online preview soon. There will be no online sales of art.



Amidst this disappointment, I ask that you all keep in mind the men and women in Michigan's prisons who are undoubtedly experiencing acute confusion, isolation, and fear. In-person visitation to all Michigan Department of Corrections correctional facilities has been suspended, but we will endeavor to communicate directly with our artists inside in the days and weeks to come. We will also reach out to artists' families and loved ones to apprise them of the exhibition cancelation and update them on our plans for rescheduling the show.



PCAP has always been devoted to creating and fostering meaningful human connections across sometimes seemingly insurmountable distances. That devotion is no different now, even as we make adjustments to ensure the safety and health of our communities. It is my sincere hope that everyone in our PCAP community will take a moment of peace and reflection to consider the creativity, innovation, vision, and determination of men and women who create art in Michigan's prisons. They constantly remind us of the incredible vitality and fortitude of the human spirit, even under the worst of circumstances. It is a lesson we need now more than ever.



In love and struggle,

Nora Krinitsky







Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You