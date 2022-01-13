15th Annual SNOW DAY Improv Fundraiser Takes Place This Weekend Online And In Ferndale

The Detroit Improv Collective will present the 15th annual Snow Day Improv Fundraiser, January 14-16. Snow Day brings together improvisors from across the area, and the country, to raise money for Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit, The Tim Hayden Scholarship Fund and The Diana George Jacokes Endowment Fund. The weekend event will feature a mix of in person and live virtual performances by improv troupes.

The event begins Friday, January 14 with a virtual event featuring improv troupes from across the country including: Sad Trombone (Pittsburgh), B.Y.O.B (NYC), Hugs and Pullups (Chicago/LA), Go Labs with improvisers who have moved from the Motor City to NYC, Sweet Erika (Los Angeles), Amoeba (Austin), SODA and pops (Ontario CA), and Two Sketchy Dames (Cincinnati).

The event can be viewed on the Go Comedy! Facebook Page at Facebook.com/GoComedy and the Snow Day Facebook Page at: facebook.com/SnowDayImprovMarathon.

There is no fee to watch this event, however all viewers will be asked to support the Snow Day fundraiser with an online donation.

On Saturday, January 15th, Go Comedy! will present a special version of it's popular All Star Showdown at 7:30pm and 10:00pm with all ticket proceeds going to support the Snow Day Fundraiser. Tickets for the Go Comedy! All Star Showdowns are $20 and available online at www.gocomedy.net

On Sunday, January 16th, Snow Day concludes with two live shows at Go Comedy! featuring some of the best Detroit area improv Troupes. At 7:00pm, Snow Day will welcome Da Bureau, William, Ugly Magazine, Bangs and Beard, Troupay and Mitch & Matt. At 9:30pm, Too Soon!, Brick House, Steamed Hams, Big Fun Social, and She Knows She Knows will wrap up the three-day event. Tickets for each show are $20 and available online now at GoComedy.net

Tickets for the live in person performances can be purchased online at GoComedy.net. Donations to the 2022 Snow Day fundraiser can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/snowday15.