10th Annual Sutton Foster Awards to Take Place at Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall

The best of Michigan's high school theatre students will come together Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall for the 10th Annual Sutton Foster Awards. The Sutton Foster Award ceremony is a celebration of outstanding achievement recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performances in a high school musical theatre production. It also honors the commitment of Michigan teachers and schools to excellence in performing arts education.

Each year, high school musical stars from across the state are professionally judged in their local productions for the opportunity to compete on the Wharton Center stage for one of two Sutton Foster Awards for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role. This year, forty-seven of the top high school thespians of Michigan will come to Wharton Center for the occasion. Of these select performers, two talented students will be presented the Sutton Foster Award by a panel of judges with various Broadway backgrounds. The winners will then compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City on an all-expenses-paid trip this June. Each winner will also receive a scholarship to Wharton Center's summer Broadway workshop, Take It From The Top, and a cash prize of $1,000.

Last year's Sutton Foster Awards were held virtually, and our 2021 winners-Jason Koch and Bella Seigo-made the most out of their experiences despite the circumstances. "It was just such an honor," Koch said. Koch is now continuing his performing career in the University of Michigan's Musical Theater Class of 2025 and Bella is studying journalism at Michigan State University.

The event also features the Excellence in Musical Theatre Education Award. The award honors a Michigan educator who exemplifies superior ideals in theatre education

The awards event on May 15 will include a selection of Broadway tunes and dances performed by the students, culminating in the final awards ceremony.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to evolve. Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements.

For more information on the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, visit jimmyawards.com.