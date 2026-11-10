 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

By:
Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.


Local Shows
Mean Girls in Des Moines Mean Girls
Des Moines Playhouse (7/09-7/25)
Annie in Des Moines Annie
Des Moines Playhouse (12/04-12/27)
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors in Des Moines The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors
Des Moines Playhouse (5/07-5/23)
The Lifespan of a Fact in Des Moines The Lifespan of a Fact
Des Moines Playhouse (2/05-2/28)
Zac Brown Band in Des Moines Zac Brown Band
Casey's Center (11/20-11/20)
Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress in Des Moines Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress
Des Moines Playhouse (1/08-1/24)
Mamma Mia! in Des Moines Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (5/04-5/09)
Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical in Des Moines Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/05-3/14)
Amadeus in Des Moines Amadeus
Des Moines Playhouse (6/20-6/20)
Junie B Jones in Boo… and I Mean It in Des Moines Junie B Jones in Boo… and I Mean It
Des Moines Playhouse (11/07-11/29)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos