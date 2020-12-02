Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; ADORE US! LINE Leads Best Musical

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Des Moines!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Des Moines:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Brad Dell, Iowa State University 37%

John Graham, Drake University 24%

Kristen Larson, Grand View University 17%

Best Ensemble

ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 57%

FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 16%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 14%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Court Avenue Brewing Company 69%

Malo 31%

Costume Design of the Decade

Susanna Douthit - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 45%

Emily Ganfield - ROMEO AND JULIET - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 27%

Emily Ganfield - MACBETH - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Maxwell Schaeffer - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 36%

Katy Merriman - FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 26%

Brad Dell - COMPANY - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 24%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jodi Jinks - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 50%

Brad Dell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 19%

Matthew McIver - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDG - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jim Trenberth - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 39%

Jay Jagim - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 27%

Jim Trenberth - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theater Company - 2020 27%

Original Script Of The Decade

Robert John Ford - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 80%

Kerry Skram - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Repertory Theatre of Iowa - 2014 20%

Performer Of The Decade

Kim Grimaldi - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stagewest + Repertory Theatre of Iowa - 2017 33%

Michael Harris - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 33%

Shawn Wilson - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 19%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 60%

COMPANY - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2017 30%

FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stagewest + Repertory Theater of Iowa - 2017 38%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 31%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 19%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jay Jagim - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 34%

Casey Gradischnig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 26%

Jay Jagim - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 26%

Sound Design of the Decade

Casey Gradischnig and Josh Jepson - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 42%

Josh Jepson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 36%

Josh Jepson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 17%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sue Dittmer 69%

John Wild 16%

Etta Berkowitz 9%

Related Articles