Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; GREASE THE MUSICAL at Union Street Players Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Tomlinson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse 20%

Nicholas Root - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 19%

Napoleon Douglas - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 15%

Dani Boal - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 14%

Kent Zimmerman - SEUSSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 12%

Napoleon Douglas - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Stella Webster - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Des Moines playhouse 9%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nichole Poindexter-Wilson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 15%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 12%

Kaitlyn Munro - MARVEL’S HAMMERED AND SQUIRREL GIRL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 12%

Jessica Van Essen - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines playhouse 11%

Cheryl Clark - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 10%

Angie Lampe - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 9%

Cheryl Clark - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 8%

Angie Lampe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 6%

Angie Lampe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines playhouse 4%

Cheryl Clark - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Emily Ganfield - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 4%

Jessica Van Essen - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines playhouse 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brynn Sweere - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 17%

Katy merriman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse 15%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 14%

Cheryl Clark - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 12%

DC Felton - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 10%

Katrina Ploof - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 10%

Kristin Larson - ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 9%

Katrina Ploof - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 7%

Michelle Vaudrin - URINETOWN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

David Kilpatrick - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines Playhouse 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kailan Wing - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 32%

Bob Baskerville - EQUUS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 12%

Tiffany Johnson - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 11%

Katy merriman - OUR TOWN - Des Moines playhouse 10%

Brad Church - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

David A. VanCleave - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Dan Chase - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Caisha Johnson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Story Theater Company 5%

Randy Stone - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

Tiffany Flory-Haack - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 4%

Alex Wendel - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%

Tom Haggas - THE COMEDY OF TERRIBLE ERRORS - Story Theater Company 2%



Best Ensemble

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 19%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 17%

PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 8%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 6%

CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 6%

THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 4%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines playhouse 4%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

SEUSSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 3%

ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

EQUSS - Tallgrass theatre company 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 2%

THE COMEDY OF TERRIBLE ERRORS - Story Theater Company 1%

MELANCHOLY PLAY - Iowa Stage Theater Company 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Stephen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse 19%

Shawn Jensen - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 15%

Grace Ammann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 14%

Ty Klobassa - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 11%

Sam Stephen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 10%

Sam Stephen - ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 10%

Virgil Kleinhesselink - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Des Moines playhouse 8%

Sam Stephen - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines playhouse 8%

Katrina Coleman - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joy Messer - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 27%

Brandon Record - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

Brandon Record - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 15%

Charissa Hamel - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 13%

Renee Davenport - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 10%

Jim Loos - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 8%

Brenton Brown - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

Brandon Record - SEUSSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 4%



Best Musical

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 24%

WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 13%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 10%

CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 8%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines Playhouse 7%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines Playhouse 5%

ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 4%

MELANCHOLY PLAY - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Des Moines Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 42%

A GIFT FOR REBECCA - Ankeny Community Theatre 36%

MELANCHOLY PLAY - Iowa Stage Theater Company 22%



Best Performer In A Musical

John Guzman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 19%

Lucille Hopkins - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 14%

Gavin Runnels - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 10%

Charlotte Proctor - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

Julie Larson - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 8%

Calvin Clark - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 7%

Katy Merriman - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 7%

Brynn Kelly - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 6%

Evan Hugel - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 6%

Natalie Lourens - SEUSSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 5%

Sam Sides - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 4%

Giovanni Bahena - MELANCHOLY PLAY - Iowa Stage Theater Company 4%



Best Performer In A Play

Danika Jacobsen - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 18%

Alicia Scott - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 13%

Sam Sides - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 11%

Troy Gould - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Deidre DeJear - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 5%

Rylie Devick - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 5%

Natalie Waterbury-Hildahl - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 5%

Becky Scholtec - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Danika Jacobsen - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 4%

Nate Jorgensen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Iowa Stage Theater Company 4%

Paul Olsen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Joey Furnald - THE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 4%

Ava Kellen - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Story Theater Company 3%

Nicholas Root - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Davida Williams - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%

Ingrid Oakley - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Story Theater Company 2%

Zacc Cue - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 2%

Brittny Rebhuhn - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

Thom Sinn - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Natalie Waterbury-Hildahl - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 2%

Oliver Thrun - EQUISS - Tallgrass theatre company 1%

Riley Devick - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%



Best Play

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 22%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines Playhouse 14%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 12%

EQUUS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 9%

THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 8%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

OUR TOWN - Des Moines playhouse 5%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Story Theater Company 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%

THE ODD COUPLE: FEMALE VERSION - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

THE COMEDY OF TERRIBLE ERRORS - Story Theater Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

BARBER OF SEVILLE - Des Moines Metro Opera 49%

AMERICAN APOLLO - Des Moines Metro Opera 20%

SALOME - Des Moines Metro Opera 18%

PELLÉAS & MÉLISANDE - Des Moines Metro Opera 13%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Don Wilson - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines Playhouse 23%

Bob Baskerville - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 21%

Mylo Bissell - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - 2024 19%

Nicholas Amundson - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines playhouse 19%

Dan Chase - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 18%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dan Waterbury - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 38%

Brian Dodson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse 34%

Chris Williams - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 18%

Keely Wright-Ogren - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Howland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 20%

Evan Tschetter - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 15%

Meara Wallace - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Josh Wing - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Sabrina Fullhart - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 7%

Brett Spahr - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 6%

Ryan Penning - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 6%

Peyton Haacke - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 5%

Natalie Lourens - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 4%

Ryan Ingram - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 3%

Elise Cameron - URINETOWN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 3%

Ryan Ingram - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Cedric Fevrier - DRAGONS LOCE TACOS - Des Moines playhouse 2%

Maggie miller - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines playhouse 2%

Samantha Aaron - URINETOWN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

Christopher Rozenboom - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Arthur Caffrey - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 17%

Meara Wallace - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 13%

Nate Jorgensen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines playhouse 9%

Shelby Jensen - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 8%

Tone Chere - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

Lily Hendrickson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 6%

Alexis Davis - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 5%

Ben Green - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Isla Bowers - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 5%

Nate Jorgensen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Iowa Stage Theater Company 5%

Dan Haymes - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 4%

Damian Williams - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Mary Bricker - THE GOOD DOCTOR - Tallgrass Theatre Company 3%

Giovanni Bahena - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%

Eric Bench - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 3%

Ivy Maske - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 2%

Kim Haymes - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 2%

Kim Haymes - ITS ONLY A PLAY - Tallgrass theatre company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TTHE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 32%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 15%

MARVEL’S HAMMERED AND SQUIRREL GIRL GOES TO SCHOOL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 15%

SEUSSICAL - TYA - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Des Moines playhouse 11%



Favorite Local Theatre

Des Moines Playhouse 27%

Union Street Players 19%

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theater 17%

Tallgrass Theatre Company 9%

Ankeny Community Theatre 9%

Urbandale Community Theatre 6%

Iowa Stage Theater Company 5%

CAP Theatre 4%

Story Theater Company 2%

Pyramid Theatre Company 1%



