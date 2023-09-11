Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Danny K. Bernstein's WINGS to Receive World Premiere At Drake University Photo 3 Danny K. Bernstein's WINGS to Receive World Premiere At Drake University
City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month Photo 4 City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Danny K. Bernsteins WINGS to Receive World Premiere At Drake University Photo
Danny K. Bernstein's WINGS to Receive World Premiere At Drake University

WINGS, a new musical by Danny K. Bernstein (Far From Canterbury, On Your Mark!) will receive its long-awaited premiere at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa this October.

2
City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month Photo
City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month

City Circle Theatre Company presents a special preview of the upcoming 2023–24 season during cabaret-style performances in the CCPA lobby September 8 & 9.

3
ACANSA Arts Festival Of The South Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW Photo
ACANSA Arts Festival Of The South Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW

​​​​​​​ACANSA Arts Festival of the South welcomes New York City-based Ballets with a Twist and its signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show. This electrifying floorshow-to-stage-experience reinvents the excitement of classic entertainment through an original mix of choreography, music, and costume design.

4
PELLEAS & MELISANDE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year Photo
PELLEAS & MELISANDE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

PELLÉAS & MÉLISANDE comes to Des Moines Metro Opera next year! The opera is by Claude Debussy, adapted from the play by Maurice Maeterlinck. Performances run July 6, 12, 17, 21 at Blank Performing Arts Center. It will be sung in French with English supertitles.

From This Author - BWW Awards

& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners
Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!
Voting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice AwardsVoting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Is Calm
Des Moines Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penguin Project: Disney’s High School Musical, Jr
Des Moines Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once
Des Moines Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden – Spring Version
Des Moines Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You