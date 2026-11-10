MARY & JOSEPH: A ROCK OPERA to Release Concept Album Featuring 35 Original Songs

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MARY & JOSEPH: A ROCK OPERA, an original two-act rock musical conceived and created by composer Jason Kessler, will release its concept album on November 21, 2026, available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and other major streaming platforms.

Beginning November 10, listeners will be able to pre-save or pre-order the album digitally through links at maryandjosephrockopera.com. Following @maryandjosephrockopera on Instagram and TikTok will give theatre fans early access to tracks before the official release.

MARY & JOSEPH: A ROCK OPERA explores the untold love story of one of history's most well-known couples—a story audiences may think they know, but whose beginnings are rarely told. Although its central characters are biblical, the musical focuses on deeply human themes of love, friendship, family, hardship, forgiveness, faith and the anticipation surrounding the arrival of a very special child.

The full-length musical features 35 original compositions spanning a range of rock and other musical styles. Kessler cites theatrical and rock influences including Jesus Christ Superstar and The Who's Tommy, works that first inspired his interest in using rock music to tell a complete dramatic story.

Kessler began developing MARY & JOSEPH in 2013 and completed the work in 2022. The concept grew from two ideas: a story centered on a blind man whose wisdom and compassion bring people together, and a desire to explore the relationship between Mary and Joseph before the familiar story of Bethlehem.

'Most people know where the story ends,' Kessler says. 'What interested me was everything that might have come before it—the relationship, the uncertainty, the choices, the love and the people around them.'

The resulting work follows Mary and Joseph as young people navigating an extraordinary set of circumstances while surrounded by friends, family, political unrest and personal conflict. Alongside their relationship, the musical introduces original characters and expanded storylines that explore loyalty, forgiveness, sacrifice and the consequences of difficult choices.

For Kessler, the concept album is both a complete listening experience and an important next step toward the musical's future development for the stage.

An independent composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Kessler has spent decades writing and recording music while pursuing a professional career in medicine. MARY & JOSEPH is his third rock opera and his most ambitious theatrical project to date.

The November 21 release will make the musical recording publicly available for the first time across major streaming platforms and will begin the next phase of the project's development, including outreach for future workshops and live-production opportunities.

About Mary & Joseph: A Rock Opera

MARY & JOSEPH: A ROCK OPERA is an original two-act rock musical featuring 35 compositions by Jason Kessler. The work reimagines the human story behind Mary and Joseph through contemporary musical storytelling, exploring love, friendship, family, hardship, forgiveness and faith while building toward the birth of the child whose story would change history.

The concept album will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms beginning November 21, 2026.

Digital pre-save and pre-order links will be available beginning November 1 at maryandjosephrockopera.com, on Spotify and iTunes.

About Jason Kessler

Jason Kessler is an independent composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist whose work combines theatrical storytelling with rock music. He began writing MARY & JOSEPH in 2013 and completed the work in 2022. The project is his third rock opera and his most ambitious theatrical work to date. Kessler is also a physician and healthcare executive, author and musician based in the Des Moines area.

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