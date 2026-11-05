 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MAMMA MIA! to Return to Des Moines Civic Center, Single Tickets on Sale

The musical, with a book by Catherine Johnson and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, will play the Civic Center as part of its North American tour.

By:
MAMMA MIA! to Return to Des Moines Civic Center, Single Tickets on Sale

Des Moines Performing Arts has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of Mamma Mia! at the Des Moines Civic Center are on sale now. 

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $7 billion at the box office.

Mamma Mia! will be at the Des Moines Civic Center May 4-9, 2027. For a complete list of full show times visit DMPA.org.

The 25th Anniversary production of Mamma Mia! made a triumphant return to Broadway in August 2025 for a limited six-month run at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it had its first Broadway opening in 2001. Mamma Mia! played for a record-breaking 14 years on Broadway, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by The TRC Company.

Mamma Mia! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions.

Buy Tickets to Mamma Mia!

More on this show: Review: MAMMA MIA! Brings ABBA’s Timeless Hits Back to Vancouver · 5/30/2026


More on Des Moines Civic Center
Upcoming Shows
Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE
11/6 - 11/6/2026
Maybe Happy Ending
12/1 - 12/6/2026
Recent Articles
Review: SPAMALOT at Des Moines Civic Center
Review: SPAMALOT at Des Moines Civic Center
10/22/2026
Joshua Henry to Perform with Des Moines Symphony in April 2027
Joshua Henry to Perform with Des Moines Symphony in April 2027
10/19/2026


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS

Amadeus in Des Moines Amadeus
Des Moines Playhouse (6/20-6/20)
Mean Girls in Des Moines Mean Girls
Des Moines Playhouse (7/09-7/25)
Zac Brown Band in Des Moines Zac Brown Band
Casey's Center (11/20-11/20)
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors in Des Moines The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors
Des Moines Playhouse (5/07-5/23)
Mamma Mia! in Des Moines Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (5/04-5/09)
Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical in Des Moines Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/05-3/14)
Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress in Des Moines Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress
Des Moines Playhouse (1/08-1/24)
The Lifespan of a Fact in Des Moines The Lifespan of a Fact
Des Moines Playhouse (2/05-2/28)
Les Misérables in Des Moines Les Misérables
Des Moines Playhouse (4/09-5/02)
Annie in Des Moines Annie
Des Moines Playhouse (12/04-12/27)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets