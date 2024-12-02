First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Des Moines Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Nicholas Root - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 20%

Michael Tomlinson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse 19%

Dani Boal - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 14%

Napoleon Douglas - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 14%

Kent Zimmerman - SEUSSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 12%

Napoleon Douglas - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Stella Webster - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Des Moines playhouse 9%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nichole Poindexter-Wilson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 16%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 13%

Kaitlyn Munro - MARVEL’S HAMMERED AND SQUIRREL GIRL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 11%

Jessica Van Essen - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines playhouse 11%

Cheryl Clark - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 10%

Angie Lampe - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 9%

Cheryl Clark - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 9%

Angie Lampe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 7%

Cheryl Clark - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Angie Lampe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines playhouse 4%

Emily Ganfield - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%

Jessica Van Essen - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brynn Sweere - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 18%

Katy merriman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse 16%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 13%

Cheryl Clark - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 12%

DC Felton - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 10%

Katrina Ploof - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 9%

Kristin Larson - ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 8%

Katrina Ploof - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 7%

Michelle Vaudrin - URINETOWN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

David Kilpatrick - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines Playhouse 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kailan Wing - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 31%

Bob Baskerville - EQUUS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 12%

Tiffany Johnson - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 11%

Katy merriman - OUR TOWN - Des Moines playhouse 10%

Brad Church - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

David A. VanCleave - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Dan Chase - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Randy Stone - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 5%

Caisha Johnson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Story Theater Company 4%

Tiffany Flory-Haack - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%

Alex Wendel - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%

Tom Haggas - THE COMEDY OF TERRIBLE ERRORS - Story Theater Company 3%



Best Ensemble

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 20%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 15%

PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 8%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 7%

CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 6%

THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines playhouse 4%

THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 4%

SEUSSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 3%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

EQUSS - Tallgrass theatre company 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 1%

THE COMEDY OF TERRIBLE ERRORS - Story Theater Company 1%

MELANCHOLY PLAY - Iowa Stage Theater Company 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Stephen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse 19%

Grace Ammann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 15%

Shawn Jensen - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 15%

Ty Klobassa - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 11%

Sam Stephen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 10%

Sam Stephen - ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 9%

Virgil Kleinhesselink - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Des Moines playhouse 9%

Sam Stephen - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines playhouse 6%

Katrina Coleman - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joy Messer - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 27%

Brandon Record - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 15%

Brandon Record - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

Charissa Hamel - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 14%

Renee Davenport - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 10%

Brenton Brown - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

Jim Loos - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

Brandon Record - SEUSSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 4%



Best Musical

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 25%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 12%

THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 10%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 8%

JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines Playhouse 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 4%

MELANCHOLY PLAY - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Des Moines Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 43%

A GIFT FOR REBECCA - Ankeny Community Theatre 35%

MELANCHOLY PLAY - Iowa Stage Theater Company 22%



Best Performer In A Musical

John Guzman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 20%

Lucille Hopkins - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 15%

Gavin Runnels - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines playhouse 10%

Julie Larson - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 9%

Calvin Clark - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 8%

Charlotte Proctor - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

Katy Merriman - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Brynn Kelly - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 6%

Evan Hugel - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 6%

Natalie Lourens - SEUSSICAL - Des Moines playhouse 6%

Sam Sides - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 4%

Giovanni Bahena - MELANCHOLY PLAY - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%



Best Performer In A Play

Danika Jacobsen - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 18%

Alicia Scott - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 14%

Sam Sides - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 10%

Troy Gould - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Deidre DeJear - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 5%

Danika Jacobsen - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 4%

Rylie Devick - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 4%

Nate Jorgensen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Iowa Stage Theater Company 4%

Natalie Waterbury-Hildahl - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 4%

Paul Olsen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Becky Scholtec - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Ava Kellen - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Story Theater Company 4%

Ingrid Oakley - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Story Theater Company 3%

Nicholas Root - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Zacc Cue - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 2%

Joey Furnald - THE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

Davida Williams - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

Brittny Rebhuhn - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

Thom Sinn - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Natalie Waterbury-Hildahl - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 2%

Oliver Thrun - EQUISS - Tallgrass theatre company 1%

Riley Devick - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%



Best Play

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 22%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 10%

EQUUS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 9%

THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 9%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

OUR TOWN - Des Moines playhouse 5%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Story Theater Company 4%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 3%

THE ODD COUPLE: FEMALE VERSION - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

THE COMEDY OF TERRIBLE ERRORS - Story Theater Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

BARBER OF SEVILLE - Des Moines Metro Opera 49%

AMERICAN APOLLO - Des Moines Metro Opera 21%

SALOME - Des Moines Metro Opera 18%

PELLÉAS & MÉLISANDE - Des Moines Metro Opera 12%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Don Wilson - JERSEY BOYS - Des Moines Playhouse 24%

Bob Baskerville - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 21%

Nicholas Amundson - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Des Moines playhouse 19%

Dan Chase - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 18%

Mylo Bissell - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - 2024 18%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dan Waterbury - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 36%

Brian Dodson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse 35%

Chris Williams - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 19%

Keely Wright-Ogren - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Iowa Stage Theater Company 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Howland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 21%

Evan Tschetter - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players 15%

Meara Wallace - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

Josh Wing - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Sabrina Fullhart - CAMELOT - Tallgrass theatre company 7%

Brett Spahr - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 6%

Ryan Penning - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 5%

Peyton Haacke - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 5%

Natalie Lourens - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 4%

Cedric Fevrier - DRAGONS LOCE TACOS - Des Moines playhouse 2%

Elise Cameron - URINETOWN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Ryan Ingram - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Ryan Ingram - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Maggie miller - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines playhouse 2%

Christopher Rozenboom - THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 1%

Samantha Aaron - URINETOWN - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Arthur Caffrey - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 14%

Meara Wallace - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 14%

Nate Jorgensen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines playhouse 9%

Shelby Jensen - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 8%

Tone Chere - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

Alexis Davis - THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

Lily Hendrickson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 5%

Ben Green - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Isla Bowers - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 5%

Nate Jorgensen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Iowa Stage Theater Company 5%

Dan Haymes - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 4%

Damian Williams - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Eric Bench - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 3%

Mary Bricker - THE GOOD DOCTOR - Tallgrass Theatre Company 3%

Ivy Maske - THE MARVEL PLAYS - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 3%

Giovanni Bahena - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theater Company 2%

Kim Haymes - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company 2%

Kim Haymes - ITS ONLY A PLAY - Tallgrass theatre company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TTHE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 30%

THE PROM - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 16%

MARVEL’S HAMMERED AND SQUIRREL GIRL GOES TO SCHOOL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 15%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Des Moines playhouse 12%

SEUSSICAL - TYA - Des Moines Playhouse 12%



Favorite Local Theatre

Des Moines Playhouse 28%

Union Street Players 20%

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theater 17%

Tallgrass Theatre Company 9%

Ankeny Community Theatre 9%

Urbandale Community Theatre 5%

CAP Theatre 5%

Iowa Stage Theater Company 4%

Story Theater Company 2%

Pyramid Theatre Company 1%



