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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards - Current Standings

Best Direction Of A Play

Alex Wendel - THE SEAGULL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 40%

Carl Lindberg - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 30%

Sean Canuso - BURIED CHILD - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 30%

Best Ensemble

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Ankeny Community Theatre 38%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 25%

THE SEAGULL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 25%

BURIED CHILD - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 6%

FOOTLOOSE - Actors-ames Community Theater 6%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Coeur - BURIED CHILD - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 70%

Eli Heginger - THE SEAGULL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 30%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Linden Amster - BONNIE & CLYDE - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 90%

Chris Trunkenmiller - FOOTLOOSE - Actors-ames Community Theater 10%

Best Musical

BONNIE & CLYDE - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 52%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 32%

FOOTLOOSE - Actors-ames Community Theater 16%

Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Crain - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 69%

Maddie Davis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Des Moines Community Playhouse 23%

Spencer Mayfield - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Des Moines Community Playhouse 8%

Best Performer In A Play

Sabrina Fullhart - BURIED CHILD - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 38%

Carl Lindberg - BURIED CHILD - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 31%

Scout Kuehn - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 23%

Jen Hughes - THE SEAGULL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 8%

Best Play

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Ankeny Community Theatre 32%

BURIED CHILD - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 26%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 26%

MACBITCHES - Matchbook Theatre Company 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jake Hinrichsen - FOOTLOOSE - Actors-ames Community Theater 50%

Mary Yarkosky - FOOTLOOSE - Actors-ames Community Theater 33%

Jenna Levendusky - FOOTLOOSE - Actors-ames Community Theater 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Charlie Hubbard - BURIED CHILD - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 50%

Sean Canuso - THE SEAGULL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 33%

Berkeley Coyne - THE SEAGULL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 17%

Favorite Local Theatre

Iowa Stage Theatre Company 75%

Actors-ames Community Theater 25%

The race is on for the Des Moines Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 52% 2 THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Carousel Theatre of Indianola 32% 3 FOOTLOOSE Actors-ames Community Theater 16% Best Play 1 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Ankeny Community Theatre 32% 2 BURIED CHILD Iowa Stage Theatre Company 26% 3 MEASURE FOR MEASURE Iowa Stage Theatre Company 26% 4 MACBITCHES Matchbook Theatre Company 16% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Iowa Stage Theatre Company 75% 2 Actors-ames Community Theater 25% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Allison Crain - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Carousel Theatre of Indianola 69% 2 Maddie Davis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Des Moines Community Playhouse 23% 3 Spencer Mayfield - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Des Moines Community Playhouse 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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