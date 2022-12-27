Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ensemble - BACKWARDS BROADWAY - Pura Social Club 41%

Gina Gedler - THE FAB FOUR - Noce 36%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - Noce 15%

Lori Line - CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Oster Regent Theatre 8%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 28%

Marquis Bundy and Caitlyn Porter - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 16%

Allison Bollinger - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 15%

Erin Horst - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Community Playhouse 14%

Alison Shafer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

Lorainna Nedved - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 10%

Sam Melz & Haley Vanness - DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 2%

Rachel Kuehner - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Traci Reetz & Pam Humphreys - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 34%

Caitlin Corbett - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 14%

Cheryl Clark - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre 12%

Angela Lampe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Christine Yoder and Barbara Wagner - BYE, BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

Alex Lindsley - DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 7%

Angela Lampe - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Cheryl Clark - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Judy Rogers - AND THEN THERE WE’RE NONE - Carousel theatre of Indianola 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgan Reetz - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 35%

Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 20%

Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass Theatre 10%

David A. VanCleave - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Barb Wagner - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

Michael Holister - GODSPELL - Ankeny community theatre 5%

Naima Nicholson-Lovejoy - INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 5%

Shawn Pavlik - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

Alex Lindsley - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Sam Melz & Haley Vanness - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 1%

Liane Nichols - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brittny Rebhuhn - BADGER - Story Theater Company 25%

Megan Helmers - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 17%

David Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 14%

Katy Merriman & Tiffany Johnson - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Playhouse 10%

Brad Dell - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

Barb Wagner - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Kathy Pingel - GIRLS WEEKEND 2 - Iowa Stage 5%

Lisa Gould - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Cheryl Clark - CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Jennifer Nostrala - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

J'Kalein Madison - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Lisa Gould - BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Frank Sposeto III - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 24%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 16%

BADGER - Story Theater Company 8%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 6%

BEAUFIELD BERRY’S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 5%

GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 3%

DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 2%

GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

PLAID TIDINGS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

AND THERE WERE NONE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Trenburth - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 40%

Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 23%

Ty Klobassa - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 16%

Sam Stephens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

Tim Blount - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 4%

Abby Martin - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Thomas P White - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brenton Brown - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 27%

Brenton Brown - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse 17%

Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass theatre 14%

Courageous Fire - BEAUFIELD BERRY’S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 12%

Claire Barth - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 9%

Fran Paterik - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 9%

Carl Johnson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 6%

Charissa Hamel - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 3%

Sandy McDonald - THE FANTASTICKS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 3%



Best Musical

SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 36%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 23%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 9%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 7%

GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre Indianola 6%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 5%

ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 3%

SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Theatre & Pyramid Theatre Company 56%

ESCAPING THE LABRYNTH - Des Moines Playhouse 23%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 21%



Best Performer In A Musical

Zac Peters - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 17%

Charlotte Proctor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 16%

Katie Hughes - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Libby Gens - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 7%

Eli Hufford - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 6%

Marquis Bundy - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Allison Beuchler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre Indianola 6%

Rebecca Davis - BEAUFIELD BERRY’S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Adam Haselhuhn - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 5%

Robyn Bernard - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 5%

Ashley Rogers - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 5%

Ali Keeler - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 3%

Kaelan Bohn - GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 3%

Mitchell Nieland - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Gary Kroeger - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Hannah Batterson - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Cedric Fevrier - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 17%

Amanda Jackson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 14%

Brittny Rebhuhn - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

Sam Sides - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%

Becky Scholtec - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 8%

Jolene Laning - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

Richard Maynard - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 7%

Josh Sampson - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Riley Devick - CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Troy Gould - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Al Price - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Kim Haymes - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Marylyn Thomas - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Theatre 25%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 17%

KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 12%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Union Street Players 9%

THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 8%

AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 3%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Metro Opera 52%

STREET SCENE - Iowa State University 48%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tara Gartin - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 35%

Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 13%

Nicholas Amundson - MATILDA - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

Thomas Perrine - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 11%

Natalie Hining - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 9%

Luke Janelle and Christine Yoder - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

Mark Mayhew - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 5%

Frank Sposeto III - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Tom Hansen - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Williams - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 38%

Michael Meacham - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 19%

Scott Gardner - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 11%

Christopher Powell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Cory Hug - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 9%

Thomas P White - DRACULA - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 6%

Dan Chase - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Abby Martin - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Madie Fischer - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 34%

Abby Fickbohm - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 17%

Maggie Schmitt - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

Charissa Hamel - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

River Wise - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Noah Hackbart - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

Price Jacobsen - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 4%

Tatum Murphy - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 4%

Alex Lindsley - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 3%

Bryson McGowan - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 3%

Ali Keeler - INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 2%

Molly Larche - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Kevin Allemagne - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Susan Casber - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Emily Coffey - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

Ethan Quinn - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 1%

Gary BUM Baumgartner - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Melanie Hall - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Melissa Kellar - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 24%

Maggie Schmitt - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 16%

Beth Feilmeier - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 13%

Rae Fehring - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 12%

Barb Wagner - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 9%

Nancy Zunrod - GIRLS WEEKEND 2 - Iowa Stage Theatre Co. 7%

Julie Fleming - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 5%

Lauren Kaniuk - PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Jennifer K.D. Hughes - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Amy McGrew - PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Arlen Daleske - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

James Serpento - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

