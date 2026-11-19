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Due to popular demand, comedian Taylor Tomlinson has added a second show to her Comedy at the Civic Center stop in Des Moines. Tomlinson will now perform at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2027, at the Des Moines Civic Center, in addition to her previously announced 7 p.m. show.

Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at DMPA.org, by calling (515) 246-2300, or in person at the Civic Center Ticket Office (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines). Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale, with limited availability.

Tomlinson's stop in Des Moines is part of her new nationwide stand-up tour, Nobody Asked You To Do That, which brings her sharp, candid and unmistakably hilarious comedy to 22 cities across the U.S.

Her first book, Actually, Nevermind, was published by Gallery Books on September 22, 2026. In the collection of all-original humorous autobiographical essays, Tomlinson explores the serious and ridiculous things she has changed her mind about and the contradictions you encounter while finding your way through adulthood.

The race is on for the Des Moines Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 54% 2 THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Carousel Theatre of Indianola 33% 3 FOOTLOOSE Actors-ames Community Theater 13% Best Play 1 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Ankeny Community Theatre 28% 2 BURIED CHILD Iowa Stage Theatre Company 28% 3 MEASURE FOR MEASURE Iowa Stage Theatre Company 28% 4 MACBITCHES Matchbook Theatre Company 17% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Iowa Stage Theatre Company 73% 2 Actors-ames Community Theater 27% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Allison Crain - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Carousel Theatre of Indianola 75% 2 Maddie Davis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Des Moines Community Playhouse 17% 3 Spencer Mayfield - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Des Moines Community Playhouse 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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