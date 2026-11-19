"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Adds Show at Des Moines Civic Center
Comedy at the Civic Center stop is part of Tomlinson's 22-city NOBODY ASKED YOU TO DO THAT stand-up tour.
Due to popular demand, comedian Taylor Tomlinson has added a second show to her Comedy at the Civic Center stop in Des Moines. Tomlinson will now perform at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2027, at the Des Moines Civic Center, in addition to her previously announced 7 p.m. show.
Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at DMPA.org, by calling (515) 246-2300, or in person at the Civic Center Ticket Office (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines). Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale, with limited availability.
Tomlinson's stop in Des Moines is part of her new nationwide stand-up tour, Nobody Asked You To Do That, which brings her sharp, candid and unmistakably hilarious comedy to 22 cities across the U.S.
Her first book, Actually, Nevermind, was published by Gallery Books on September 22, 2026. In the collection of all-original humorous autobiographical essays, Tomlinson explores the serious and ridiculous things she has changed her mind about and the contradictions you encounter while finding your way through adulthood.
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