Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; CHICAGO at Merely Players Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Chiero/Dallas Padoven - CHICAGO - Merely Players 14%

Lynn Bassett - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 9%

Rachael Lessard - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 7%

Carrie Colton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 7%

Jari Majewski Price - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 6%

Emma Cooley - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Kelly Van Oosbree - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 5%

Davey Burton Midkiff - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

John Roberts - NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 3%

Kelly Van Oosbree - THE MUSIC MAN - Performance Now 3%

Heather Westenskow - BANNED THE MUSICAL - Fringe Riddles Court /Vintage Theater 3%

Taeler Cyrus - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 3%

Rebecca Scott Dean - NEWSIES - Performance Now Theatre Company 2%

Carrie Colton - MATILDA - Town hall arts center 2%

Adrianne Hampton - HOMBRES - Vintage Theatre 2%

Matthew Dailey - JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 2%

Nancy Begley - NUNSENSE - Veritas/Parker Arts 2%

Cory Klements - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

Lauren Russell - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Lupp - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Latisha Hardy - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 2%

Savannah Svoboda - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 2%

Shawna walker - CRAZY FOR YOU - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

Lauren Russel - THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Carrie Colton - THE PROM - Town hall arts center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sirk - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre 16%

JoAnn Nevils - CHICAGO - Merely Players 11%

Barb Gilliam - THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede Troupe 10%

Nicole Watts - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 8%

Jessie Page - LEGALLY BLONDE - Parker Performing Arts/Sasquatch 5%

Jessie Page - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 5%

Alexandra Ligh - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 4%

Sarah M. Stark - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Arvada Center 3%

Madison Booth - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Deb Faber - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 3%

Mary Nye Bennett - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Nicole Watts - WAITRESS - The Arvada Center 3%

Nanette Cheffers - ALL IS CALM - Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

Deb Faber - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 3%

Eric Horan - NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 2%

Deb Faber - CRAZY FOR YOU - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

Charlotte Campbell and Deb Faber - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - The Candlelight 2%

Sam Charney - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Two Cent Lion 2%

Cole Emerine - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

Mary Nye Bennett - THE MUSIC MAN - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Nealy Drew - NEVERMORE - Evergreen Players 2%

Tory Green - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Meghan Anderson Doyle - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 1%

Linda Morken - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Aurora Fox 1%

Kati Oltyan - THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amanda Berg Wilson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Creede Repertory Theatre 17%

Dallas Padoven - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Merely Players 11%

Peter F. Muller - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 9%

Ben Raanan - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 7%

Kelly Van Oosbree - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 6%

Chris Armbrister - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Tanner Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theater 4%

Lynne Collins - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 4%

Jeff Duke - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Johnny Nichols, Jr. - NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 3%

Carrie Colton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 3%

Shelly Gaza - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 3%

Alex Romberg - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Emma Rebecca Maxfield - FUN HOME - Vintage Theatre 2%

Andrew Barratt Lewis - ALL IS CALM - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

Nancy Evans Begley - NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 2%

Kelly McCallister - BANNED THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 2%

Lynne Collins - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arvada Center 2%

Warren Sherill - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miners alley playhouse 2%

Brian Bell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

Kate Vallee - ALWASY PATSY CLINE - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

Matthew Dailey - JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 1%

Josh Franklin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 1%

Sally Scott - THE MUSIC MAN - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 1%

Michal McDowell - NEVERMORE - Evergreen Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Mona Wood-Patterson - THE TEMPEST - Merely Players 14%

Jo Rhamsey - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Broomfield Auditorium 7%

Warren Sherrill - MISERY - Miners alley playhouse 7%

Mare Trevathan - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 7%

Chris Coleman - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 7%

Christy Montour Larson - BASKERVILLE - Creede Repertory Theatre 6%

Troy Lakey - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 6%

Veronica Straight-Lingo - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 5%

Melissa Firlit - MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Andrew Uhlenhopp - OTHELLO - Firehouse Theater Company 4%

Evette Srouji - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Little Theatre of the Rockies 3%

Selena A Naumoff - BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Buntport Ensemble - 125 'NO'S - Buntport Theater Company 3%

Linda Suttle - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Bailey Theatre Company 3%

Twanna LaTrice Hill & Lynne Waggoner-Patton - INDESCRIBABLE - Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes 3%

Kathleen Davis - FIREFLIES - Evergreen Players 3%

Selena A Naumoff - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Jada Suzanne Dixon - CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 2%

Kate Berry-Mann - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre 2%

Mikael Burke - OTHELLO - Theaterworks 2%

Selena A. Naumoff - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Selena A Naumoff - THE BONFILS GIRL - Studio Loft Ellie Caulkins/ Historic Elitch Theatre 2%

Mellisa Taylor - A COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Maru Garcia - A MANNY FOR US - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede troupe 12%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Merely Players 10%

A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 6%

THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 6%

SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

WAITRESS - Arvada Center 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arvada Center 4%

ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - Bug Theatre 3%

NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 3%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Miners alley playhouse 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 3%

ALL IS CALM - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Vintage Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Performance Now Theatre 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

BANNED THE MUSICAL - Fringe Riddles court / Vintage theater 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Vintage Theatre 1%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 1%

RAGTIME - Metropolitan State University 1%

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Performance Now Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - CHICAGO - Merely Players 14%

Brian Miller - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 13%

Brett Maughan - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 11%

DJ Selmeyer - THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede Troupe 10%

Shannon McKinney - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company 6%

Jack Goodman - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Vance Mackenzie - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 5%

Emily Maddox - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 4%

Elaine Wong - MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Hugh Butterfield - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 3%

Jon Dunkle - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 3%

Ethan Newman - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

John Dunkle - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 3%

Mandy Heath - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 3%

Devan Meck - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Ethan Newman - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Edward Hayo - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

Charles R. MacLeod - RUBICON - DCPA Kilstrom 1%

Selena A Naumoff - FUENTE OVEJUNA - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Selena A Naumoff - A COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Ethan Newman - I LEFT MY HEART: A SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 1%

Charles R. MacLeod - CLYDE'S - DCPA Kilstrom 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Fischer - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 14%

Kris Pierce and Peter Muller - THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede Troupe 13%

Jack McHugh - THE ANDROIDS NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 7%

David Nehls - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arvada Center 7%

Susan Draus - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 6%

Matt McGrath - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 6%

Katie Hughes - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 6%

Johnny Nichols, Jr - NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men’s Chorus 5%

Dominic Girolami - BEAUTIFUL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 5%

Jalyn Webb - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 5%

Alex Burse - JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 4%

Victor Walters - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 4%

Michael Querio - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Mitch Samu & Jack McHugh - THE ANDROID’S NEW SOUL - Dana Cain Entertainment 3%

Traci Kern Piper - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 3%

Fischer - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 2%

Michael Querio - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Mitch Samu - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Victor Walters - ALMOST HEAVEN - Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

Michael Querio - I LEFT MY HEART: A SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Musical

CHICAGO - Merely Players 10%

THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 10%

YOUNG FRANFENSTEIN - Creede Repertory Theatre 10%

ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theatre / Dana Cain Entertainment 8%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 6%

WAITRESS - Arvada Center 6%

SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 4%

COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theater 3%

NATASHA PIERRE AND GREAT COMET - Arvada Center 3%

NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - BDT Stage 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

NEON LIGHTS - Denver Gay Men's Chorus/Ellie Caulkins Theater 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2%

THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

RAGTIME - Metropolitan State University 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 1%

AVENUE Q - Miner's Alley 1%

FUN HOME - Vintage Theatre 1%

MATILDA - Town hall arts center 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Clark Destin Jones - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 8%

John Sosna - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 7%

Hallie Denman - CHICAGO - Merely Players 6%

Zachary Chiero - CHICAGO - Merely Players 5%

Anne Terze-Schwarz - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 5%

Tyler Cox - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 4%

Juliet Villa - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Jessica Swanson - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Suzanne LaGreca - THE ANDROIDS NEW SOUL - The Bug 3%

Nicole Harwell - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 3%

Matt Combs - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 3%

Noah Peacock - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 3%

Margot Grom - BEAUTIFUL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 2%

Alianna Glorioso - THE SECRET GARDEN - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

Savannah Vedovatti - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Wayne Kennedy - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - BDT Stage 2%

Anne Terze-Schwarz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 2%

Arabella Beaubrun - NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 2%

Cooper Kaminsky - SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theater 2%

Ken W Andrews - SCROOGE - Stampede Troupe 2%

Mo DeGreen - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 2%

Jake Bell - JERSEY BOYS - Town Hall Arts Center 2%

Arielle Crosby - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 2%

Trenton Schindele - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 2%

Tracy Denver - BANNED THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Matt Bodo - THE BOOK OF WILL - Merely Players 15%

Melissa Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Broomfield Auditorium 9%

Adrianne Hampton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Broomfield Players 8%

Ty Fanning - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 8%

Mel Schaffer - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 6%

Emma Messenger - MISERY - Miners Alley Playhouse 6%

Emma Messenger - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Vintage Theatre 4%

Matthew Combs - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 4%

Annie Sand - INDESCRIBABLE - Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes 4%

Craig MacArthur - MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Samantha Steinmetz - EMMA - Denver Center for Performing Arts 4%

Hayes Burton - GREATER TUNA - Bailey Theatre Company 3%

Ronan Viard - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Alex campbell - CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 3%

Miranda Ireland - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 2%

Rita Maria - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 2%

Liam Broadhurst - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 2%

B. Glick - BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Uhlenhopp - OTHELLO - Firehouse Theater Company 2%

Miranda Byers - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Bailey Theatre Company 2%

Allison Talvacchio - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 2%

Sean Verdu - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Bailey Theatre Company 2%

Megan Shapiro - BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Andy Slimrod - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 1%

Kristina fountaine - CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 1%



Best Play

THE TEMPEST - Merely Players 13%

MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Broomfield Auditorium 8%

IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre 7%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 6%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - 11 Minutes Theatre 6%

THESE SHINING LIVES - Firehouse theater company 5%

HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 5%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Theatre Company of Lafayette 5%

THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 4%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Vintage Theatre 4%

MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

EMMA - Denver Center for Performing Arts 4%

MISERY - Miner's Alley 3%

BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

A MANNY FOR US - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

OTHELLO - Theaterworks 2%

THE BONFILS GIRL - Studio Loft Ellie Caulkins/ Historic Elitch Theatre 2%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Bailey Theatre Company 1%

CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 1%

CYMBELINE - Bowls with the Bard 1%

125 'NO'S - Buntport Theater Company 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - THE BOOK OF WILL - Merely Players 13%

Matthew Graff AND Tim LaGreca - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 10%

Brian Mallgrave - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 9%

Brian Mallgrave - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arvada center 9%

Brian Mallgrave - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 6%

Josiah Buhre - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 6%

Nick Renaud - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Natalie Davies - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Sydney Hagen - PRIMA'S GUIDE TO FUNERALS - Creede Repertory Theatre 5%

Krista Montoya - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

JD Madsen - MARGARITAVILLE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Tina Anderson - CULLUD WATTAH - Curious theater company 3%

DJ Pike - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 3%

Selena A Naumoff - BAD JEWS - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Walkoviak - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

Kevin Nelson - THE MOUSETRAP - Lone Tree Arts Center 2%

Jeamus Wilkes - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Mellisa Taylor - A COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Maru Garcia - FUENTE OVEJUNA - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Buntport Ensemble - 125 'NO'S - Buntport Theater Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cece Smith - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 productions 15%

Wayne Kennedy - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theatre / Dana Cain Entertainment 13%

Max Silverman - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 10%

Mark Derryberry - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 8%

CeCe Smith - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 6%

Sarah D. Speck - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

Sam Morin - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Hannah Bracegirdle - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 5%

Sarah D. Speck - KINKY BOOTS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 5%

Lindsay Jones - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 5%

Matthew Bitner - MARROW - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

John Hauser - MISERY - Miners Alley Playhouse 4%

Max Silverman - SOUNDHEIM ON SOUNDHEIM - Cherry creek theater 3%

Mike Kovalsky - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Beehive Productions 3%

Selena A Naumoff - COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Rick Reid - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Flomberg-Rollins - BAD JEWS - Kevin Flomberg-Rollins 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Geoff Johnson - CHICAGO - Merely Players 10%

Eydan Mondragon - THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede Troupe 10%

Anne Terze-Schwarz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 5%

Ben Muckenthaler - SPAMALOT - Thin Air Theatre Company 4%

Ali Chung - NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 4%

Casey Myers - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly Theatre Company & Denver Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Emma Rebecca Maxfield - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions 4%

Addie Lee - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 3%

Cassandra Brooks - BEAUTIFUL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta - COME FROM AWAY - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Josh Meesey - THE MUSIC MAN - Stampede Troupe 2%

Eli Leon Harvey - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Savannah Vedovatti - SWEENEY TODD - Stagedoor Theatre 2%

Marco Alberto Robinson - WAITRESS - Arvada Center 2%

Jazz Mueler - THE SECRET GARDEN - The candlelight 2%

Hayes Burton - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Kayleigh Bernier - NUNSENSE - Veritas Productions 2%

Sarah Forman - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Candlelight 2%

River Hetzel - A CHORUS LINE - Phamaly theater company 2%

Erin Banta - THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Claire Prestgard - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

Cameron Leonard - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Zeah Loren - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater 2%

Nicole Harwell - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Stampede Troupe 2%

Hugh Butterfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Conor Sheehan - THE TEMPEST - Merely Players 13%

Dallas Slankard - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - 11 Minutes Theatre Company 11%

Clark Jones - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 5%

Kennedy Isaac - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Trenton Schindele - MISS HOLMES - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Jonathan Underwood - DRACULA - Firehouse Theatre Company 5%

Aspen K Somers - THE PILLOWMAN - Miscreant Theatre Collective 5%

Clara Papula - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Vintage Theatre 4%

Christina Twigg - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Theatre Company of Lafayette 4%

Alan Rubin - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Ovation west 4%

Scott Morehead - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Thingamajig Theatre Company 4%

Hanna Slaughter - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Theatre Company of Lafayette 4%

Haley Johnson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Vintage Theatre 3%

Rebecca Watson - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

Daniel Schwartz - BAD JEWS - Daniel Schwartz 3%

Molly Kirkham - INDESCRIBABLE - Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes 3%

Stuart Sanks - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Vintage Theatre 3%

Maeve Moynihan - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

Sean Maslow - FIREFLIES - Evergreen Players 2%

Sina Hirsch - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Brownson - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

David Lee Huynh - HAMLET - Denver Center for Performing Arts 2%

Thomas Ogar - FUENTE OVEJUNA - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

Colton Pratt - OTHELLO - Theaterworks 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Stampede Troupe 11%

Merely Players 10%

Creede Repertory Theatre 8%

Phamaly theater company 7%

The Bug Theater 6%

Vintage Theatre 6%

The Candlelight 5%

Curious theater company 5%

The Arvada Center 4%

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Denver Center for Performing Arts 4%

Thin Air Theatre Company 4%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 3%

Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Town Hall Arts Center 2%

Give 5 Productions 2%

Miners Alley 2%

Veritas Productions 2%

Performance Now Theatre 2%

Arvada Center 2%

Little Theatre of the Rockies 2%

Colorado Candlelight Dinner Theater 2%

The Arts HUB 1%

Platte Valley Players 1%

The Catamounts 1%



