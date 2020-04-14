The DaVinci Machines Exhibition Tour DVD Free Online Through May

The DaVinci Exhibit for the first time is making the DaVinci Machines Exhibition Tour DVD viewing free on-line thru May 2020. Teachers, educators and students are able to take a "Virtual Field Trip" at the DaVinci Machines Exhibition as filmed on location when the exhibition was on display at the Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall in Denver, CO. in 2012.

"We need the most inspirational content we can possibly access at this time," says Mark Rodgers the Director of the DaVinci Exhibition. "We are so happy we can bring our exhibit and the greatest genius that ever lived into the homes of students and families."

This DaVinci Machines Exhibition Tour DVD was the precursor to the DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience Theatre Performance that has been performing "off-Broadway" at St. Luke's Theatre in NYC since August 2019.

The Tour DVD is divided into 3 Parts. To access the DaVinci Machines Exhibition Tour DVD go to www.discoverdavinci.com for a direct link to our Youtube page "Genius Productions".

Join Mark Rodgers, Director of the DaVinci Machines Exhibition of North America, as he "Brings to Life" and guides the viewer through the exhibition that explores the greatest genius of all time.

The DaVinci Machines Exhibition displaying hand-crafted inventions built from Leonardo's 500 year old designs brought to life the creations by the brilliant scientist, inventor and artist Leonardo Da Vinci as well as his Masterpieces digitally remastered for an up close and personal look at the greatest genius of all time. The Magnificent Machines on display, many of which are interactive, features replicas of the major and most striking inventions of the original Renaissance Man. The main features on display include the "bicycle", "spring powered car", "hang glider" and the "air screw", a precursor to the helicopter and for the first time ever, the secrets behind Leonardo's legendary robotic lion. This exhibition presents models grouped in themes: War machines, flying machines, Nautical & Hydraulic machines, as well as devices illustrating the Principles of Mechanics. The interactive machines are a popular aspect of each exhibition as visitors can touch and handle these models to gain a firsthand appreciation of how they work. Explanatory notes and illustrative panels with Leonardo's drawings accompany each model.

For more information visit: www.discoverdavinci.com





