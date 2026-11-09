Spotlight: Tony Winner Ali Stroker - Live in Concert at Lone Tree Arts Center

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One night only: Tony Award winner Ali Stroker performs live at the Lone Tree Arts Center on Saturday, November 14. Buy Tickets

Tony Award winner Ali Stroker takes the stage at the Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree, Colorado, for a single live performance on Saturday, November 14. Fans in the Colorado area have the chance to see a Broadway history-maker in person.

Stroker won a Tony Award for her role as Ado Annie in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed revival of Spring Awakening, and she was the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony. She has also been a series regular on the Netflix series Echoes and starred in the Lifetime holiday film Christmas Ever After. She has performed her one-woman show across the country.

Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts is captured in her motto: "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities."

Event details:

Ali Stroker in Concert

Saturday, November 14

Lone Tree Arts Center

10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, Colorado 80124

720.509.1000

Tickets are available now. Buy Tickets for Ali Stroker live at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

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