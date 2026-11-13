Spotlight: Plan a Family Outing for Spells of the Sea at UNC

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Buy one adult ticket and get one youth or student ticket FREE with promo code ARTSFAM for Spells of the Sea at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. Buy tickets for Spells of the Sea.

Looking for something special to do with family or friends this November? Make plans to visit the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley for Spells of the Sea, a family-friendly musical running November 19–22, 2026, at the Langworthy Theatre. It is a little adventure, a little magic, and a memorable family outing worth the trip to Greeley.

The Langworthy Theatre is located in UNC's Frasier Hall, so the show is easy to plan around a day on campus. For more information about UNC Arts and its performances, visit https://www.unco.edu/pva/.

Special offers for families: Bring the kids along! Buy one adult ticket and receive one youth or student ticket free with promo code ARTSFAM. This offer is valid for any performance during the entire run.

Friday night only, November 20: Make Friday night your theatre night. For this special performance, buy one ticket and get one free with promo code ARTS26.

Make plans now, invite your family and friends, and join us for Spells of the Sea.

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