Spotlight: Musical Parody of Stranger Things Coming to Colorado at Shifted Lens Theatre Company

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Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is coming to Colorado for a hilarious take on the beloved Netflix series. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical plays at Shifted Lens Theatre Company in Aurora, bringing campy 1980s nostalgia and original music to spooky season.

Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for an unforgettable night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and justice for Barb Holland. This hilarious "upside down" take on the hit series celebrates everything that makes the show a cultural phenomenon—the cheesy effects, the drama, the synth-heavy soundtrack, and the charm of 1983 Hawkins, Indiana when times were simpler and unsupervised children were mysteriously disappearing.

Critics have praised the show for its irreverent energy. The New York Times called it a "screwy, high-camp musical parody," while Forbes raved it delivers "non-stop fun and laughter" that makes audiences want to join the dancers on stage.

Shifted Lens Theatre Company, operating in Aurora since 2023, focuses on new and under-produced shows to build a community of artists and theater lovers. The company believes theatre is a team sport and a third space where art connects people through performance.

GET TICKETS now, or LEARN MORE about Shifted Lens Theatre Company.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 13 Hrs 10 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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