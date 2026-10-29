Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Musical Parody of Stranger Things Coming to Colorado at Shifted Lens Theatre Company
Love a campy parody? Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is here for spooky season!
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is coming to Colorado for a hilarious take on the beloved Netflix series. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical plays at Shifted Lens Theatre Company in Aurora, bringing campy 1980s nostalgia and original music to spooky season.
Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for an unforgettable night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and justice for Barb Holland. This hilarious "upside down" take on the hit series celebrates everything that makes the show a cultural phenomenon—the cheesy effects, the drama, the synth-heavy soundtrack, and the charm of 1983 Hawkins, Indiana when times were simpler and unsupervised children were mysteriously disappearing.
Critics have praised the show for its irreverent energy. The New York Times called it a "screwy, high-camp musical parody," while Forbes raved it delivers "non-stop fun and laughter" that makes audiences want to join the dancers on stage.
Shifted Lens Theatre Company, operating in Aurora since 2023, focuses on new and under-produced shows to build a community of artists and theater lovers. The company believes theatre is a team sport and a third space where art connects people through performance.
GET TICKETS now, or LEARN MORE about Shifted Lens Theatre Company.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Spells of the Sea
University of Northern Colorado (11/19-11/22)
|
Stranger Sings
The Storyteller Theater (10/31-11/14)
|
Candlelight Celtic
PACE Center (3/21-3/21)
|
CMF & CMA Concert Series: Radu Ratoi, accordion & Alexandra Tirsu, violin
Center for Musical Arts (2/19-2/19)
|
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Buell Theatre (10/20-11/07) PHOTOS
|
How to Conquer America: A Mostly True History of Yogurt
Kilstrom Theatre (2/05-2/28) PHOTOS
|
Bluey's Big Play
Buell Theatre (11/21-11/22) PHOTOS
|
Hank Williams: Lost Highway
Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/04-1/03)
|
The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays
Cheyenne Civic Center (12/19-12/19)
|
Hadestown
Buell Theatre (6/08-6/13)