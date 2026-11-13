My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Spotlight: Meet the Family. Brace for the Drama at Curious Theatre Company
A Sharp New Comedy Comes to Denver.
Ready for a family dinner nobody will forget? Buy Your Tickets Now!
Every family has opinions, and in One of the Good Ones, this one has a whole lot of them. What happens when you bring your new boyfriend home to meet your parents, and everyone thinks they're the most open-minded person in the room? The answer is a wildly funny, surprisingly revealing family showdown.
The play comes from Gloria Calderón Kellett, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix's acclaimed One Day at a Time. It is a sharp new comedy about love, identity, cultural expectations, and the uncomfortable realization that even the most progressive families have their blind spots.
When Yoli brings her boyfriend home to meet her accomplished, opinionated Latino American parents, what should be a simple family introduction quickly becomes a collision of generations, assumptions, and competing ideas about what it means to belong. The result is big laughs, uncomfortable truths, and a story that asks a question feeling especially relevant today: who gets to decide what makes someone "one of the good ones"?
Following its 2024 world premiere at Pasadena Playhouse, One of the Good Ones makes its Denver-area regional premiere at Curious Theatre Company in Colorado, directed by GerRee Hinshaw. For audiences who love contemporary theatre with something to say, this is one family gathering worth attending.
ONE OF THE GOOD ONES
November 14 – December 13, 2026
Previews November 12 & 13
Curious Theatre Company at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
Historic Shorter AME | Denver
Come for the comedy. Stay for the conversation. Buy Your Tickets Now!
Curious Theatre Company
119 Park Ave West
Denver, CO 80204
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