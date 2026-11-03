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Shakedown Street to Perform Three Boulder Theater Shows Marking 50th Anniversary of Grateful Dead 1977 Concerts

The Colorado tribute band will perform its Grateful Dead catalog for three special nights at the Boulder Theater.

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Shakedown Street to Perform Three Boulder Theater Shows Marking 50th Anniversary of Grateful Dead 1977 Concerts

Shakedown Street will celebrate the 50th anniversary of three legendary Grateful Dead concerts with a special three-night engagement at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado, May 7–9, 2027.

The performances will commemorate the Grateful Dead's historic May 1977 concerts in Boston, Massachusetts; Ithaca, New York; and Buffalo, New York, which remain among the band's most celebrated live performances.

The anniversary engagement will take place on the exact dates of the original concerts, with Shakedown Street performing Friday, May 7; Saturday, May 8; and Sunday, May 9. Doors will open at 7pm each evening, with performances beginning at 8pm.

For more than 30 years, Shakedown Street has performed music from the Grateful Dead's extensive catalog, drawing on the band's distinctive blend of Americana, folk, blues, jazz, rock and roll, and improvisational music.

The Colorado-based tribute band has developed a following through its live performances, bringing the music of the Grateful Dead to longtime devotees and new generations of listeners.

Known for its expansive repertoire and improvisational approach, Shakedown Street continues to explore the musical traditions and storytelling that defined the Grateful Dead's sound, from folk-inspired narratives to extended

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

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