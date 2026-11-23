"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre to Present YULETIDE IN THE ROCKIES Radio Show This December
The December 5 performance will feature Josh Kellman alongside professional actors and musicians in a vintage-style holiday variety show.
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with Rocky Mountain Rep Radio Hour: Yuletide in the Rockies, taking place Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7 p.m.
The special event will bring a vintage-style radio variety show to the stage, inviting audiences to experience the nostalgia and entertainment of a classic holiday broadcast.
Hosted by Rocky Mountain Rep favorite Josh Kellman, the performance will feature professional actors and musicians in an evening of music, laughter and seasonal entertainment.
The production is part of a trio of holiday events planned by Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre for December, offering audiences an opportunity to celebrate the season through live performance.
Tickets are available for purchase, or tune in as KFFR 88.3 FM or KWTR 89.1 FM, do a live broadcast.
Next, the beloved holiday tradition 'Home for the Holidays' returns, Saturday, December 12th at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 13th at 2:00pm. Join Rocky Mountain Rep alumni Kristin O'Connell, Brandi Campbell, Lydia Diekmann, Mitchell Lewis, and J'Kobe Wallace, with Cameron Edmiston at the piano, as they present a festive and heartwarming holiday tribute! This show is staged and directed by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke, and Santa has agreed to stop in for the Sunday matinee!! The 'Home for the Holidays' weekend is the perfect way to celebrate the season!
Closing out the year is a New Year's Eve celebration! Thursday, December 31st at 9:00pm join Rocky Mountain Rep as they ring in the new year! It will be an unforgettable evening of music and memories as old friends Jack Bartholet, Suzanna Champion, Jeff Duke, Stephanie Hansen, and Michael Querio, with Todd Hale on the bass, return for a one-night-only performance. Enjoy dinner, perhaps even dine out at one of Grand Lake's outstanding restaurants, come to Rocky Mountain Rep for a fantastic performance, and then bundle up and go watch the Town of Grand Lake fireworks. It will be the perfect way to welcome 2027!
Tickets are on sale now for all of the December events! Please order online at www.rockymountainrep.com or call the box office 970-627-3421. Celebrate the holidays with Rocky Mountain Rep this season!
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