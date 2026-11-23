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Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with Rocky Mountain Rep Radio Hour: Yuletide in the Rockies, taking place Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7 p.m.

The special event will bring a vintage-style radio variety show to the stage, inviting audiences to experience the nostalgia and entertainment of a classic holiday broadcast.

Hosted by Rocky Mountain Rep favorite Josh Kellman, the performance will feature professional actors and musicians in an evening of music, laughter and seasonal entertainment.

The production is part of a trio of holiday events planned by Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre for December, offering audiences an opportunity to celebrate the season through live performance.

Tickets are available for purchase, or tune in as KFFR 88.3 FM or KWTR 89.1 FM, do a live broadcast.

Next, the beloved holiday tradition 'Home for the Holidays' returns, Saturday, December 12th at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 13th at 2:00pm. Join Rocky Mountain Rep alumni Kristin O'Connell, Brandi Campbell, Lydia Diekmann, Mitchell Lewis, and J'Kobe Wallace, with Cameron Edmiston at the piano, as they present a festive and heartwarming holiday tribute! This show is staged and directed by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke, and Santa has agreed to stop in for the Sunday matinee!! The 'Home for the Holidays' weekend is the perfect way to celebrate the season!

Closing out the year is a New Year's Eve celebration! Thursday, December 31st at 9:00pm join Rocky Mountain Rep as they ring in the new year! It will be an unforgettable evening of music and memories as old friends Jack Bartholet, Suzanna Champion, Jeff Duke, Stephanie Hansen, and Michael Querio, with Todd Hale on the bass, return for a one-night-only performance. Enjoy dinner, perhaps even dine out at one of Grand Lake's outstanding restaurants, come to Rocky Mountain Rep for a fantastic performance, and then bundle up and go watch the Town of Grand Lake fireworks. It will be the perfect way to welcome 2027!

Tickets are on sale now for all of the December events! Please order online at www.rockymountainrep.com or call the box office 970-627-3421. Celebrate the holidays with Rocky Mountain Rep this season!

The race is on for the Denver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEXT TO NORMAL Denver Center for Performing Arts 19% 2 LEGALLY BLONDE Arts Hub 14% 3 COME FROM AWAY Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 12% 4 ALL SHOOK UP Veritas/Parker Arts 12% 5 FIREBRINGER Indigo Theatre Company 12% Best Play 1 SYLVIA Indigo Theatre Company 15% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Denver Center for Performing Arts 14% 3 ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Vintage Theatre 10% 4 TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Phamaly Theatre Company 10% 5 DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 19% 2 Arts Hub 13% 3 Denver Center for Performing Arts 12% 4 Stampede Troupe 8% 5 Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 ALÉNA WATTERS - NEXT TO NORMAL Denver Center for Performing Arts 16% 2 Emily Stone - LEGALLY BLONDE Arts Hub 13% 3 Patric Case - Les Miserables The Candlelight 11% 4 SCOT GAGNON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Stampede Troupe 6% 5 Marisa Dinsmoor - ALL SHOOK UP Veritas/Parker Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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