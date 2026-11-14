Review: WHAT A GLORIOUS FEELING at Denver Center For The Performing Arts

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

It's hard not to enjoy an evening of stupendous tap dancing when it's happening just a few feet in front of you. At the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' production of What a Glorious Feeling, the intimate Garner Galleria Theatre offers audiences an up-close look at the athleticism, precision and sheer exuberance of performers recreating some of the most beloved musical numbers in American cinema. If only the story connecting those dances were half as entertaining.

Set during the creation of the 1952 film Singin' in the Rain, What a Glorious Feeling follows a romantic triangle involving Gene Kelly (Matthew Dailey), his collaborator and co-director Stanley Donen (David Otto), and dancer and assistant Jeanne Coyne (Leiney Rigg). The Garner Galleria's tight quarters serve as a rehearsal space, a setting that might have offered an interesting opportunity to explore the claustrophobia of having one's professional and romantic lives hopelessly entangled. Instead, the romantic entanglements prove considerably less interesting than the film they're supposed to illuminate.

Kelly, as written, is a narcissist who seems to believe he's entitled to other human beings. Donen is needy, jealous and perpetually hungry for recognition. And Coyne, ostensibly the woman at the center of the story, barely registers as a person in her own right. She dances seductively, inspires the men's competing affections and occasionally threatens to return to her hometown, only to abandon the idea as soon as Kelly turns his attention toward her. Her dancing is admired, certainly, but her contributions to the filmmaking process are another matter. When the men lament her absence on set, it's not her creative insights they miss. It's that nobody else knows how to place the spike tape correctly. It's a dispiriting depiction of a capable woman whose ambitions and identity are almost entirely subsumed by the men around her.

The script doesn't do much to deepen these relationships as the evening progresses. The romantic complications begin to resemble the sort of overwrought entanglements familiar from college theatre departments: She's leaving! He's grievously ill! Their hearts are breaking! But what about the film? The stakes are repeatedly announced without becoming particularly compelling, and the characters' emotional crises begin to feel interchangeable.

Things improve somewhat in the second act, particularly with the arrival of Kayleigh Bernier as Debbie Reynolds. Bernier brings an earnest, slightly little-sisterish energy to the proceedings, and her character's enthusiasm and work ethic are a welcome contrast to the self-absorption surrounding her. Reynolds feels like someone with a life beyond the romantic triangle, someone whose accomplishments and aspirations we can actually invest in. It's remarkable how refreshing that becomes.

The musical numbers, meanwhile, are consistently enjoyable. The opportunity to watch intricate tap choreography at such close range is a genuine pleasure. "Moses Supposes" is a particular delight, as is a romantic dance between Kelly and Coyne, which allows Dailey and Rigg to communicate through movement what the script struggles to establish through dialogue. The second act also gets a welcome jolt of energy from "Make 'Em Laugh," performed by producer Arthur Freed (Drew Horowitz) alongside Dailey and Otto. The number helps revive an evening that has begun to sag under the weight of its romantic melodrama.

But even the musical performances are occasionally undermined by the play's framing. The title number is presented as though the other characters are watching Gene Kelly perform on screen, marveling at his extraordinary charisma, passion and once-in-a-generation talent. It's an unfortunate setup for Dailey, who is essentially asked to compete with the actual Gene Kelly. The production spends so much time reminding us of the original star's brilliance that it's difficult not to think, Well, perhaps I should just go watch Gene Kelly do it.

Perhaps the material would have been better served as a musical revue, an affectionate celebration of the artistry behind Singin' in the Rain without the obligation to manufacture a compelling romantic drama around it. The dancing is wonderful. The story is considerably less so.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone