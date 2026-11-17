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One of the Good Ones by Gloria Calderon Kellett produced by Curious Theatre is a pee-your-pants hilarious, weird stepchild of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. A comedy about identity, family and the complicated business of bringing someone home to meet the parents, the production is uproariously funny, beautifully earnest and deliciously thoughtful about the ways we define ourselves and one another.

Much of the hilarity comes courtesy of Mikah Conway as Marcos, a white man from Mexico hoping to endear himself to the Latine family of his girlfriend, Yoli (Lucinda Lazo). Conway's Marcos is something like a woke SpongeBob SquarePants, ebulliently offering a fist bump to family patriarch Enrique (Robert Ham) on the grounds that they're "both colonizers." Ham, meanwhile, is particularly adept at portraying Enrique's barely contained rage, a recurring feature of the evening as the family navigates an increasingly complicated series of encounters.

Initially, I worried that the curly-headed Conway might simply be too much, his extraordinary energy overwhelming the comedy around him. But he finds precisely the right tone, pushing the humor to side-splitting heights without losing the audience's empathy. Marcos is ridiculous, certainly, but he's never merely a joke. Conway's performance is a standout among the theatre I've seen in the past year.

The emotional heart of the production, however, belongs to Gabriella Cavellero as Ilana, Yoli's beleaguered mother, who is frequently accused of keeping things too light and avoiding difficult conversations. Cavellero gives Ilana a toughness that never precludes vulnerability. She's a woman who carries the weight of her history while recognizing that the world, and the people she loves, will continue to change whether she's ready or not.

Ilana also carries the dramaturgical heart of the play. One of the Good Ones is interested in identity: how it's formed, who gets to define it, how much control we have over it and how much remains wildly beyond our grasp. Ilana doesn't speak Spanish herself but insists that her daughter should, a revealing contradiction in a family negotiating what it means to inherit and preserve a culture. Lazo plays Yoli with the particular hubris of a recent college graduate who has learned just enough about the world to be absolutely certain she understands it. Her convictions collide with her parents' more complicated relationships to their own identities, giving the play's generational tensions some welcome specificity.

If that makes Ilana sound like a particularly solemn figure, Cavellero doesn't allow her to become one. Her performance is warm and funny, aided by GerRee Hinshaw's direction, which keeps the family's affection for one another at the center of the story. The humor grows naturally from the relationships Hinshaw has so carefully established. These are people who love one another dearly, and that affection gives their frustrations and disagreements genuine stakes. Hinshaw's pacing allows the comedy to build to a fever pitch before dropping back down to the emotional realities beneath it.

The production's set (designed by Markas Henry) is luxurious, with a particularly effective glass entryway that allows visitors approaching the front door to appear first in silhouette. Brandon Guzman's flower delivery man, Pedro, makes wonderful use of the space, providing both a compelling opening and a fabulously dry final button to the evening.

That glass doorway also makes literal something I felt throughout the performance: I frequently had a pretty good idea of what was coming next, but I was delighted to watch it arrive anyway. The pleasure isn't necessarily in being surprised, but in seeing how these particular people respond to what unfolds.

One of the Good Ones is a terrific night at the theatre. It's side-splittingly funny without sacrificing its emotional sincerity, and it offers plenty to talk about on the way home. The play has great fun with the language of identity, including a running fascination with food metaphors and a pointed rejection of the old "Melting Pot" ideal. But its conclusion doesn't demand that anyone assimilate or surrender the identities they've held close. Instead, it imagines a family with room for people whose identities don't quite fit its established expectations. Nobody needs to be melted down into something else. They love enough to fit it all in.

The race is on for the Denver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEXT TO NORMAL Denver Center for Performing Arts 17% 2 FIREBRINGER Indigo Theatre Company 13% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE Arts Hub 13% 4 ALL SHOOK UP Veritas/Parker Arts 13% 5 COME FROM AWAY Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 13% Best Play 1 SYLVIA Indigo Theatre Company 18% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Denver Center for Performing Arts 15% 3 ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Vintage Theatre 10% 4 DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 10% 5 TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Phamaly Theatre Company 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 20% 2 Arts Hub 14% 3 Denver Center for Performing Arts 11% 4 Stampede Troupe 9% 5 Indigo Theatre Company 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 ALÉNA WATTERS - NEXT TO NORMAL Denver Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Emily Stone - LEGALLY BLONDE Arts Hub 14% 3 Patric Case - Les Miserables The Candlelight 11% 4 SCOT GAGNON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Stampede Troupe 7% 5 Marisa Dinsmoor - ALL SHOOK UP Veritas/Parker Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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