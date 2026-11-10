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ROCKY MOUNTAIN STOCKING STUFFERS: BE OF GOOD CHEER Will Come to Lakewood Cultural Center

Jon Chandler, Ernie Martinez and Mary Huckins front the acoustic string band at the Lakewood Cultural Center in Lakewood, Colorado.

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ROCKY MOUNTAIN STOCKING STUFFERS: BE OF GOOD CHEER Will Come to Lakewood Cultural Center

The Lakewood Cultural Center will present Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers: Be of Good Cheer with three performances: Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. This seasonal program highlights Americana and bluegrass traditions, offering audiences multiple opportunities to enjoy a festive, roots-inspired holiday event.

Founded by Timothy P. Irvin (Flash Cadillac, Timothy P & the Rural Route 3), the Stocking Stuffers are now fronted by Colorado Country Music Hall of Famer Jon Chandler (vocals, guitar, harmonica), strings wizard Ernie Martinez (guitar, banjo, pedal steel) and Dakota Blonde's Mary Huckins (vocals, keyboards, accordion). Joined by Jim Fischer on bass, Ron Jones on fiddle, Jerry Mills on mandolin, Pat Rossiter on banjo and Dana Vernon on guitar, the band collectively represents some of the most noted country, rock, folk, bluegrass and western bands, including The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Southern Exposure, The Witchitones and City Limits Bluegrass Band.

Each performance blends acoustic string band music, warm harmonies and seasonal storytelling, giving audiences an easy connection to the musicians on stage. Rooted in tradition, the show's community‑oriented style creates an inviting atmosphere. For families, neighbors and visitors alike, Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers: Be of Good Cheer offers a relaxed chance to enjoy exceptional musicianship and share in the holiday spirit through a program shaped by genuine Americana roots.

Lakewood Cultural Center is located at Wadsworth and Alameda, just 15 minutes from downtown Denver, with both surface and garage parking. Pair a performance with dinner at your favorite Belmar, Downtown Lakewood restaurant for an effortless and memorable night out.

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