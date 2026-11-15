"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
MAKING MERRY To Be Presented By Stories On Stage
The show will take place in three cities through Colorado.
Stories on Stage will present "Making Merry," celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah with stories and songs, December 11 - 13 in Arvada, Boulder and Denver. Tickets are $28 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.
"Making Merry" welcomes Emily Van Fleet, Karen Slack, Aaron Vega and Pianist Dan Graeber to celebrate the season. Join them for the free milk and cookies reception after the show in Boulder and Denver!
Celebrating their 26th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.
"Making Merry" is sponsored by JM Jones and Jim Mohle and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation Boulder County, and The Denver Post.
Tickets are $28 and can be purchased at: www.storiesonstage.org or 303-494-0523.
Performance Schedule:
Friday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003
Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m.
Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder, CO 80304
Sunday, December 13 at 2:00 p.m.
King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204
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