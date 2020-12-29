LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Local Theater Company Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Denver!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Denver:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LocalWRITES student playwriting program educators 35%

Tim Moore 17%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 15%

Best Ensemble

IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19K PRODUCTIONS - 2020 33%

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 23%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 26%

Sam's No 3 26%

Alley House Grill - Pagosa Springs 22%

Best Theatre Staff

Local Theater Company 30%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 21%

Boulder Dinner Theatre 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Whatchamawhozits Children's Theatre Summer Camp/Thingamajig Theatre Co. 46%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 20%

Colorado ACTS 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Meghan Anderson Doyle - WISDOM FROM EVERYTHING - Local Theater Company - 2019 30%

Nanette Cheffers - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 17%

Elly Hunt - MEN ON BOATS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Robert Michael Sanders - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSCIAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 48%

Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 12%

Jimmy Walker - THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS - Su Teatro/The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2013 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Pesha Rudnick - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 35%

Khadija Haynes - CRYING WOLF: STORIES OF THE LUPUS WARRIORS - The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2018 9%

Jay T Louden - NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 8%

Favorite Social Media

Local Theater Company 50%

FACEBOOK.COM/INTHETRENCHESMUSICAL 47%

Cherry Creek Theatre 2%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Lari Abraham 54%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 46%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jen Orf - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19kProductions - 2019 41%

Jacob Welch - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 25%

Laine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

Andrew Rosendorf - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 36%

Dennis Elkins - BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 25%

Beth Kander - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - Creede Repertory Theatre 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE TRENCHES:A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 38%

DISCOUNT GHOST STORIES - Local Theater Company - 2019 20%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 33%

NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 10%

PROOF - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2018 6%

Set Design Of The Decade

Susan Crabtree - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 34%

Laura Moore - TARZAN - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 8%

charles packard - JEKYLL & HYDE - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse - 2020 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Curt Behm - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 41%

Jason Ducat - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 27%

Tim Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Thingamagig Theater Company - 2015 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Local Theater Company 27%

Boulder Dinner Theatre 22%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 17%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

SCFD 44%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 21%

Littleton Town Hall 11%