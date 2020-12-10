Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Denver Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Denver!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Denver:

Here are the current standings for Denver:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LocalWRITES student playwriting program educators 34%

Tim Moore 17%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 16%

Best Ensemble

IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19K PRODUCTIONS - 2020 39%

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 20%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 29%

Sam's No 3 26%

Alley House Grill - Pagosa Springs 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Local Theater Company 27%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 20%

Boulder Dinner Theatre 19%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Whatchamawhozits Children's Theatre Summer Camp/Thingamajig Theatre Co. 45%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 21%

Littleton Town Hall 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Meghan Anderson Doyle - WISDOM FROM EVERYTHING - Local Theater Company - 2019 29%

Nanette Cheffers - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 18%

Elly Hunt - MEN ON BOATS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Robert Michael Sanders - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSCIAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 54%

Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 12%

Jimmy Walker - THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS - Su Teatro/The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2013 5%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Pesha Rudnick - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 36%

Jay T Louden - NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 11%

Tim Moore - GROUNDED - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2016 8%

Favorite Social Media

FACEBOOK.COM/INTHETRENCHESMUSICAL 55%

Local Theater Company 44%

Cherry Creek Theatre 2%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Lari Abraham 52%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 48%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jen Orf - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19kProductions - 2019 48%

Jacob Welch - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 22%

Laine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Andrew Rosendorf - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 36%

Dennis Elkins - BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 25%

Beth Kander - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - Creede Repertory Theatre 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE TRENCHES:A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 45%

DISCOUNT GHOST STORIES - Local Theater Company - 2019 17%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 34%

NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 12%

RED - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2014 6%

Set Design Of The Decade

Susan Crabtree - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 33%

charles packard - JEKYLL & HYDE - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse - 2020 10%

Laura Moore - TARZAN - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Curt Behm - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 49%

Jason Ducat - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 24%

Tim Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Thingamagig Theater Company - 2015 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Boulder Dinner Theatre 26%

Local Theater Company 23%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 16%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

SCFD 44%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 20%

Littleton Town Hall 13%