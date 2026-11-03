Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ian Bagg to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square and Comedy Works South at the Landmark
Performances will take place on November 6 & 7.
Ian Bagg will perform at Comedy Works on Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM at Larimer Square; Friday, November 6 at 7:00 PM and 9:15 PM at Landmark; and Saturday, November 7 at 6:30 PM and 8:45 PM at Landmark. Tickets are $35 for all performances.
Ian Bagg is a world-touring comedian, and the cohost of the weekly hockey podcast, Enjoying Orange Slices with Jeff and Ian. Bagg placed in the finals of NBC's Last Comic Standing. He made appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show, a half-hour comedy featured on Comedy Central and HBO, not to mention one-hour specials on Showtime, Ian Bagg: Getting to F**king Know You and Amazon Prime Conversations. It also has earned him roles in award-winning movies like MVP 2.
Ian’s fast-paced multi-direction show has made patrons want to see multiple shows on a weekend. The audience becomes characters in his performance as they answer questions. Most comedians have a monologue; Ian has a dialogue. Attend a show immediately and see why his high school history teacher asked Ian's parents if there was something he should know about Ian.
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