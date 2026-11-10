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Greg Warren to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in Greenwood Village

Warren is also the announcer for Nate Bargatze's THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN on ABC and co-hosts THE CONSUMERS on Nateland.

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Comedy Works announced that Greg Warren will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, November 12 - 14.

Greg Warren is a beloved stand-up comedian known for his sharp, relatable humor that resonates with audiences of all ages across the country. His latest special, The Champ, was produced by Nate Bargatze and is streaming on Nateland's YouTube channel. His previous special, The Salesman, was praised by The New York Times.

Most recently, Greg appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and serves as the announcer for Nate Bargatze's The Greatest Average American on ABC. His other credits include Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents, NBC's Last Comic Standing and the specials Where the Field Corn Grows and Fish Sandwich.

A longtime favorite of The Bob & Tom Show, Greg's comedy has also been a staple on SiriusXM for more than a decade. He also co-hosts The Consumers on Nate Bargatze's Nateland network alongside Tim Convy and Sean O'Brien.

Event Details

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Greg Warren will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 South Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111:

Thursday November 12 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday November 13 / 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM / $32.00

Saturday November 14 / 6:30 PM & 8:45 PM / $32.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations

Click Here to Get Tickets
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